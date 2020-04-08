Minnesota coronavirus: Senator Klobuchar reflects on recovery of COVID-19 husband – Up News Info

Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband hopes to be able to help others after her recovery from COVID-19.

Klobuchar's family is now back in Minnesota. Her husband John Bressler was hospitalized for five days after contracting the virus, resulting in severe pneumonia.

"One of the things I have learned is that for so many families, this is one of the most difficult things, you cannot be there," Klobuchar explained. "I couldn't be by his side, I couldn't talk to the doctors and nurses except on the phone. I couldn't give them a hug to thank them for what they were doing and I couldn't be there."

READ MORE: "I was coughing up blood,quot;: Senator Amy Klobuchar on the recovery of COVID-19's husband

The senator said he did not make others sick because he isolated himself. Going forward, Klobuchar says he will push to improve testing.

"It also made me really focus on the test because it took him six days to get it back," he said. "Minnesota is at the forefront of producing more innovative tests and even tests that will determine if you've been tested before and if you have immunities."

Klobuchar says this experience also sharpened his focus on helping people recover financially from COVID-related challenges. She said Bessler hopes she can donate antibodies to help others fight the virus.