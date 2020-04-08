Minnesota Coronavirus: OB / GYN Specialists Begin Vehicle Controls – Up News Info

Inspired by a recent trend in local business, healthcare specialists are getting creative.

“We think that restaurants and retail stores will go to the curb. What limits us to bringing prenatal care to the sidewalk? "said Dr. Regina Cho, of OB / GYN specialists in Burnsville.

Cho is used to meeting patients inside a clinic or hospital. Now, her dates take her to the sidewalk. It's a checkup for moms.

"We can monitor the patient's blood pressure. We can monitor the baby's heartbeat," Cho said. "Patients later in the third trimester, we can also assess the baby's size and the baby's position."

The entire appointment lasts about 10 minutes. The physical exam is performed during the first two minutes, the rest is about counseling and education.

"And we can do it safely six feet away. And we can do that practically via the computer as well, ”Cho said.

Specialists know that for a future mother, a visit to the hospital at this time can generate additional anxiety. Now, with this new setup, they believe it offers a quiet and convenient environment.

Alisha Natvig's expiration date is less than two weeks. She is one of approximately 25 patients on the sidewalk that specialists have seen so far. They are all low risk and willing to drive that extra mile for a little peace of mind.

"I can't say I imagined something like this. It's pretty unique and we take it one day at a time," said Natvig. "We are making the most of it and we are excited that our baby brings some joy to all of this."

"We know this is a terrifying time for them, but we want them to know that we are here for them," Cho said. "In our field, there are still happy things that happen in the hospital."

OB / GYN specialists say they plan to continue doing sidewalk checkups as long as the weather and social distance guidelines allow.

