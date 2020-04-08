Minnesota coronavirus: Millie Wall, 101, born during the Spanish flu, practices safe social distancing – Up News Info

Millie Wall, a 101-year-old grandmother who was born during the Spanish flu, makes sure to practice safe social distancing.

When her grandchildren visited her on Tuesday, Wall did not come into physical contact with them; but she threw candy at them from her balcony.

Grandma Millie practices social distancing and throws candy at her great-grandchildren. 102 years in a few months and to think about, he was born during the Spanish flu in 1918, and now this! pic.twitter.com/0IFie5aWuB – Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) April 8, 2020

Wall is a superfan of the Vikings, who has supported the team through its ups and downs throughout the 58 years of its history. When she turned 100, the team surprised her with tickets to her game.