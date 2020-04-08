Minnesota coronavirus: Metro Transit and Union join forces to secure more face masks – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML51eb7bc53dc02319d3fe847a1b222aeb75%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Public transportation was never designed for the kind of precautions required to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no way in the world that you ever think something like this would happen," said veteran bus driver Demetre Muhammad.

Drivers like Muhammad, who also trains new operators, are doing their best to keep themselves and customers safe.

"We still have our front-line operators popping up every day because the traffic still moves people. We have operators who do the best they can do every day, "said Muhammad.

So far, Metro Transit's message to the traveling public about essential travel just seems to be working.

The number of bus passengers is 71%. Green and blue light rail traffic has decreased by 72% and 79% respectively.

However, by far the steepest decline is on the Northstar Commuter Railroad. Its number of passengers is a huge 97%.

"We are cleaning the vehicles as much as we can," said Metro Transit deputy director of bus operations Brian Funk.

Currently, nearly 200 Metro Transit union employees are out of work, either to varying degrees if they have illness or on personal leave. So far, no employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro Transit's Funk says the additional measures keep workers and passengers safe.

They instituted protocols such as frequent disinfection of trains and buses, boarding only at the back door, and placing physical dividers near the front of the bus to keep passengers and drivers at a safe distance.

"Unless you need a ramp at the front door, you must board the back door to provide social distance between operators and customers," said Funk.

This week, the company and union will partner to secure 6,000 cloth masks for workers.

"A company called Torpedo Bag here in Minnesota is changing the production line and Metro Transit is working with us to get them out this week," said ATU Local 1005 President Ryan Timlin.

Sadly, the pandemic has already claimed the lives of 33 New York transit workers.

Preventing serious illness or death at the local level, it has the union and administrative approach in a unified trip.