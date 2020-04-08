Minnesota Coronavirus: Kat Perkins Rock Social Away With "Sidewalk Concerts,quot; – Up News Info

– With the cancellation of concerts and sporting events, a local musician has found a way to entertain the crowds.

Kat Perkins is holding mini concerts on the sidewalk. He performed for friends on Tuesday night in Edina.

She and her guitarists, Eric and Dave, settled in from a safe distance, then performed for the neighbors who settled chairs and stretched out to watch.

Kat is donating a portion of each performance to Second Harvest Heartland.

Click here for more information.