Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz extends order to stay home until May 4 – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz issued an order to stay home in Minnesota until early May to combat the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The order, which originally expired on April 10, directs Minnesota residents to stay home and limit movements to essential needs until May 4. The governor also announced an extension to the public accommodation order, effectively keeping bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations closed until May 4.

This means that Minnesota residents are allowed to leave their homes for crucial items like food, recipes, gasoline, or to go to work if they are considered an "essential worker."

Workers who are exempt from the order include, among others:

Health and public health.

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders

Child care

Emergency shelters

Homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture

Media

Energy

Water and sewage

Critical Manufacturing

Public transport drivers

Violators of the order could be subject to a maximum fine of 90 days in jail and / or a fine of $ 1,000.

"What we are doing is working, Minnesota," said Governor Walz. “We are taking this seriously and staying home. While Minnesota shows lower infection rates than our peers across the country, now is not the time to give in or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we continue to stay home, we will save lives, which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Lodging Order through May 4. "

The governor's order to stay home is expected to significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19, fueling the peak of the disease and allowing the state to continue key preparations for the pandemic.

"We are facing a historic public health crisis, and Minnesotans are up to the challenge," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "The social distancing and community mitigation efforts implemented by Governor Walz have ensured us the much-needed time to prepare more fully for the anticipated spike in cases, and today's announcement provides us with a better opportunity to save even more lives." .

The governor says Minnesota's social distancing has "flattened the curve,quot; for the virus. It was expected to double every 2 1/2 days in MN, now it was extended to every 8 days. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 8, 2020

In Minnesota, 39 people died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 case count increased to 1,154.

Approximately 30,000 people have been screened for the virus in Minnesota, although health officials caution that the actual number of people with the disease is likely much higher, since the tests have not been widely available.

More than 600 people have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require isolation.

