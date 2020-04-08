Minnesota Coronavirus: "Crosses of Hope," created by Lake City Boy and his grandmother, sparks national interest – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Axel Grisim Lopez, 5, of Lake City is delivering hope, one floating wooden crossing at a time.

It's an idea that he and his grandmother Cara Grisim, whom he calls "Nana," came up with it while talking about the virus. Axel wants to spread hope everywhere.

Axel's recent daily activity is searching for the right piece of floating wood, and then another to match.

"You take one and then you take the other and cross," said Axel.

Axel's Crosses of Hope started when he and Cara went for a walk on Lake Pipino to talk about why he couldn't go back to school.

"I think he had no hope of not seeing his friends and having dates to play with," Cara said. "He started looking at the wood and picking up the wood and said we could do Crosses of Hope."

And so, after finishing distance learning during the day, along the shore of Lake Pepin is where you'll find this duo.

"Combine them, and then I will use the nail gun and put them together, and then hit the tags and tie the rope and put your little message of peace," Cara said.

Axel and Cara then deliver them to the people. His friend Gregg Thomas received one.

"It put things in perspective for us and it was very encouraging," said Gregg.

At first they were given to the people in their circle, but soon requests came to mail them to others. They have delivered to Florida, South Carolina, New York and Washington state.

"We keep a small Crosses of Hope journal and write down who we deliver to every day," Cara said.

It is a special project for a boy and his Nana, with a meaning destined to last beyond this pandemic.

"Everyone can't go anywhere because of the disease, and that's why I'm spreading hope," said Axel.

Some people have asked if they can pay for their cross, but the family says it is their gift of hope. Visit the Crosses of Hope Facebook page for more information.