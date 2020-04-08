Minnesota Coronavirus: COVID-19 Raising Fears to Vote, New Questions About Ballot Security – Up News Info

The United States has never postponed a presidential election.

Not after 9/11. It is not civil war. Or the great depression.

So a COVID-19 delay?

Hard to imagine, but it is not impossible.

President Trump cannot legally take any steps to stop an election because celebrating a presidential election day in November is the law, an 1845 law. And the inauguration day on January 20 is in the Constitution.

Congress and the president would have to pass a new law that now changes the November date. And all 50 states would have to agree to change the Constitution for the January swearing-in, which is highly unlikely.

But the haunting Wisconsin scenes, in which thousands of masked residents kept their distance and waited hours in line to vote in person while exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

That is causing a change, like voting at home by mail.

"We have the knowledge right now to make sure we use everything in our power to make it easier for people to vote," said Senator Amy Klobuchar. "So they don't have to choose between their health and their vote."

Five states already have a vote by mail (Washington, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii) and each state has some way to do it.

In the 2016 presidential election, 41% voted early, absent, or by mail. Now, as COVID-19 takes over the nation, 63% of Americans say they feel uncomfortable going to a polling place during a pandemic.

President Trump says, without evidence, that voting by mail will mean massive fraud and will not support him.

"Mail ballots cheat … people cheat," the president said Tuesday. Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because they are tricky. "

In fact, documented evidence of voter fraud in the United States is extremely rare. Voting by mail presents many logistical and financial challenges, and could open up new unforeseen concerns.

Still, the president himself voted in the Florida presidential primaries this year by mail.

