Aside from the beard that has apparently chosen to grow during the same coronavirus quarantine that most of us are experiencing, the appearance of Roy Williams on Tuesday in a computer conversation with journalists did not offer anything disturbing. He even delivered a moment of inspiration:

"As I grew up, and even into the past few months, all of my heroes, my greatest heroes, were my teachers that I had throughout high school and college, and mentors that I've had," Williams said. “But now my heroes are all those people and healthcare providers. I can't imagine those doctors and nurses going to work every day worried about their own health and how it will affect their families. And still they keep going. "

Late last month, Alabama football coach Nick Saban donned one of his best red blazers, stood in front of some kind of camera, and, after thanking medical providers across the country, stated that the Staff who have produced five national champions since 2009 had returned to work but do it from home and "obey all guidelines of social distancing." He then asked those who might be inclined to follow the advice of the coach, who is a huge fan of college football, to stay home if possible and to be smart about any public interaction.

"And together we look forward to everything to come, including the opportunity to play college football this fall," Saban said. "But the best and surest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines, and take care of each other."

We offer this to you as evidence that not all college coaches are talking silly.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy should be seen as the exception, not the rule. And yet, when Gundy spoke boldly and peculiarly in a conference call with college football reporters on Tuesday, many analyzing his remarks chose to attribute his bizarre content to the entire coaching community.

However, even in the warped world of college football training, you can't find more than a handful to confirm this statement:

"The NCAA, the presidents of the universities, the commissioners of the Power 5 conference, the directors of athletics must meet at this time and we must begin to find answers," Gundy told reporters. "In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, give them a try. They are all in good shape. They are all 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 years old. They are healthy.

“Many of them can fight it with their natural body, the antibodies and the construction they have. There are some people who are asymptomatic. If that's true, then we kidnap them. And people say it's crazy. No, it's not crazy because we need to go ahead and budget and manage money across the state of Oklahoma. "

It's crazy, everything he said and how he said it. It is a salad of words that would be almost impossible to penetrate if you did not launch several buzzwords that made your intention clear: test, health, antibodies, kidnapping and, yes, the biggest, money.

He said he thought the Oklahoma state soccer operation should return to work on May 1, even though there is a pandemic that is not yet close to being under control and although the Cowboys are not scheduled to play a soccer game until on September 3.

Many coaches, perhaps most of them, are using their amplified voices to ask the American public to advise people to stay home, take refuge in place, at a social distance, whatever they want to call it. TCU soccer coach Gary Patterson donated to a program that offers snacks and activities to school children in Fort Worth. Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and his wife donated $ 100,000 to help fund scholarships for seniors in spring sports who want to take advantage of the NCAA offer of an additional year of eligibility because their 2020 seasons were canceled. Oregon soccer coach Mario Cristóbal and his wife donated lunches to the Eugene Police Department.

The proof that the United States can be a great country is there, with Gundy's $ 5 million annual salary paid to him, although he has won double-digit games only six times in 15 seasons and has not even won 70 for percent of their games. He has trained in a major bowl game twice.

Clemson's coach, Dabo Swinney, is a much better coach, although he is not a great example of how to behave in a pandemic. He and his family took a recent vacation to Florida on a private plane when others elsewhere, including others from mainstream media, were obeying shelter-in-place laws or warnings to stay home. South Carolina did not have an established rule, but depended on the common sense that its residents chose to practice. Swinney's decision showed that it was not a 100 percent sure bet.

When Swinney said last week, however, he fully expected, "without question," he said that there would be college football in the fall in front of stadiums full of fans, he was simply exercising his right to be optimistic. He was not declaring himself the art of some reckless plan to lock up Tigers football players in their weight rooms and have them train in quarantine.

Not all college coaches are like Mike Gundy.

Thank God for that.