Micro-loans, seen as salvation for poor women, trap many in debt

RUSSEIFA, Jordan – Five years ago, Amira Hawamdeh borrowed $ 423 to buy buttons and thread to make purses and sweaters, and winter blankets to sell to her neighbors.

Microloans like the one you used to build a small family business have been hailed as an innovative way to lift women out of poverty, empowering them to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy.

But three years ago, he stopped working after developing diabetes and back pain. When her son got sick, she took out another microcredit to pay for her medicine. When her husband was unable to pay the rent, she took out another loan.

"I was desperate," said Hawamdeh, a 64-year-old mother of seven. Today she has a debt of $ 613 and is afraid of going to jail.