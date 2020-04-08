Micro-loans, seen as salvation for poor women, trap many in debt

RUSSEIFA, Jordan – Five years ago, Amira Hawamdeh borrowed $ 423 to buy buttons and thread to make purses and sweaters, and winter blankets to sell to her neighbors.
Microloans like the one you used to build a small family business have been hailed as an innovative way to lift women out of poverty, empowering them to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the economy.
But three years ago, he stopped working after developing diabetes and back pain. When her son got sick, she took out another microcredit to pay for her medicine. When her husband was unable to pay the rent, she took out another loan.
"I was desperate," said Hawamdeh, a 64-year-old mother of seven. Today she has a debt of $ 613 and is afraid of going to jail.
Increasingly, as women in Jordan take out microloans to tackle unemployment and poverty, they find themselves trapped in a system that is supposed to help them. Hundreds of unregulated loan stores operate in Jordan's thriving microcredit market, offering easy credit but also high interest rates and penalties, and the threat of jail if the loans are not paid.
Jordan is one of the few countries that criminalizes debt. Nearly 2,000 people, about 12 percent of Jordan's prison population, are locked up for non-payment of loans, according to a national report backed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Last month, the government delayed the imprisonment of 3,000 additional debtors to reduce prison overcrowding as part of an effort to fight the coronavirus.
Aid workers and advocates say that unscrupulous lenders often fail to explain the terms and risks of borrowing, which are often financially illiterate and can be desperately poor.
"It is irresponsible to give a loan to someone who does not know the consequences," said Sara Ferrer Olivella, director of the United Nations Development Program in Jordan. "It's like giving someone an injection, and they don't know what the side effects will be."
Legal microfinance companies are asking for more oversight to crack down on deceptive practices that could affect the entire industry.
"In order not to frustrate the purpose of supporting microenterprises, there must be more regulation," said Lina Bakhit, commercial director of Ahli Bank and vice president of Ahli Microfinance Company.
The problem of poor women imprisoned for debt has become so pronounced that King Abdullah II called for a morning talk show on Mother's Day last year here and urged Jordanians to support them.
He personally paid the debts of 1,500 women, and his appeal raised nearly $ 10 million to cover the debts of 6,481 other women.
Activists and relatives of people in debt have protested twice in Amman, the capital, in recent months, calling for a repeal of the law that allows a creditor to demand the imprisonment of a debtor.
When economist Muhammad Yunus founded the Grameen microfinance bank in Bangladesh in 1983, starting a growing trend, the idea was seen as revolutionary.
A free market system that replaced charity with small loans promised to help poor women, and sometimes men, become productive workers. In many cases, women were already engaged in the artisan industries, and the only obstacle to expanding their businesses and emerging from poverty was a banking system not created to provide small loans.
The idea spread, the microfinance industry skyrocketed, and Yunus won the Nobel Prize in 2006.
In the Middle East, microfinance remains a relatively young industry, and in Jordan it has provided critical help for people who cannot qualify for normal commercial bank loans.
The World Bank International Finance Corporation and its partners announced in 2018 that they would provide a $ 10 million loan to a microfinance institution in Jordan as part of an effort to support small businesses, entrepreneurs and women.
Jordan, with an unemployment rate of nearly 20 percent, was a ready market. Even for those who have a job, the average monthly income of $ 637 does not cover basic expenses.
Almost 70 percent of Jordan's microcredit borrowers are women, a study found.
In addition to loans, women who have built successful home businesses have generally received financial guidance, family support, and a realistic marketing plan. Generally, women who run home businesses are still expected to do all the housework and care for their children.
But for tens of thousands of women, microloans have become A.T.M. Virtual, a quick way to get cash to pay rent or buy emergency medications. Last year, social development minister Basma Ishaqat said that at least 9,000 women were delinquent on loans of $ 1,400 or less.
That path can lead to increased debt and sometimes to prison.
Fatima Shetawi, who owes less than $ 706, is hiding from an arrest warrant.
Reached by phone, she said she had applied for a $ 600 loan from Ahli Microfinance. When asked by the company what she planned to do with the money, she lied and said she wanted to open a home-based business.
Instead, he used the money to pay the rent.
"We thought it was a solution to help us, a way to survive," he said.
The company did not appear to be concerned about the fate of the money, he said.
"They never came to see if I opened the project or how I used the money," he said. "The loan officers called me to ask why I couldn't pay the debt, and then an arrest warrant was issued against me. Now I'm in hiding."
Ahli Microfinance did not comment on his specific case.
Officials at two loan companies that described their practices on condition of anonymity said they do send loan officers to verify their clients, but that they cannot always verify clients' situations.
In some cases, they said, women will allow only loan officers to enter their homes; in others, women may have defaulted on loans before an officer can visit.
Micro loans have interest rates ranging from 22% to 50%, and many lenders charge a processing fee of $ 70 to $ 280 on top of that. In some cases, the interest rate may increase if payments are late.
Hanan Hassan, a mother of four in the central Jordanian city of Russeifa, sat on a thin floral mattress in a dimly lit room whose cool white walls were covered in mold. Two empty buckets slowly filled with water dripping through the cracked ceiling. A bathroom, separated from the kitchen by a half-built wall, had no running water.
Scattered on the floor beside him were piles of papers.
"These are all legal warnings," he said. There was more on his phone: a text message warned of legal action for failure to pay a loan.
For 15 years, she has taken microloans from six different regulated and unregulated companies to keep her family afloat.
"It was the only way to pay our bills," said Hassan.
She took out more loans to pay the previous ones.
Rights experts say imprisoning debtors violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, but some countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Yemen, still do. Also does The state of Mississippi.
In Jordan, a borrower can be sentenced up to 90 days a year for a loan. If the loan is not repaid next year, the borrower can be jailed again.
Imprisoning mothers can wreak havoc on entire families.
"Sometimes a husband divorces his wife while she is in prison, and the family falls apart," said Dima Karadsheh, a consultant and researcher on gender issues who interviewed dozens of women who were released from prison for debt. "It is the complete opposite of women's empowerment."
Ali Suleibi, legal adviser to the Justice Center for Legal Aid, said the entire Jordan microcredit industry was an example of rampant capitalism.
"The lack of financial literacy, lack of supervision, and lack of attention to the sustainability of home projects is surprising," he said. "These companies lurk and then target the vulnerable."
From her cold apartment in Russeifa, Ms. Hassan sees no way out.
Her husband drives a taxi, earning $ 10 to $ 20 a day, while she embroiders traditional dresses, earning around $ 3.50 a week.
Ms. Hassan said that her husband had pressured her to apply for the loans and is now urging her to start another project at home to generate income.
"He hasn't understood that for years," he said, "we are in this cruel cycle of debt and our future is uncertain."