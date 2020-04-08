Michigan National Guard assists forgotten crop during coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The boxes are coming down the assembly line and Michigan National Guard Airmen are preparing them for delivery.

"Fortunately, with additional help from the National Guard, we are seeking a goal of approximately 5,000 boxes per day," said Master Sgt. Robin Clever.

There is a crisis in the state of Michigan and members are buttoning their boots and going to work for their communities.

“You know we have so many missions and so many different aspects and people from different backgrounds. What the National Guard is part of is going out and helping our communities, ”said Clever.

His latest COVID-19 response assignment is in a Royal Oak warehouse that helps the Forgotten Harvest Food Bank move tons of non-perishable goods.

“This is the same group that was in the beds of the TCF Center building last week. They collected more than 900 beds for that auxiliary hospital there. Now they have been asked to come here and help fill boxes with food for a different type of assistance, "Clever said.

Members of Selfridge Air National Guard Base will continue to support Forgotten Harvest until the end of the month.

