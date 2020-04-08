Michelle Money says her daughter is trying to wake up

How Michelle Money Said, "It has been such a good day."

First Single The contestant has faced every parent's nightmare after her 15-year-old daughter suffered a "terrible skateboarding accident,quot; in March that has since hospitalized her. At the time, Money told fans that his son: Brielle, was on life support in the ICU.

"She suffered severe brain trauma and a fractured skull," the former reality contestant wrote on social media at the time. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain." Her daughter then underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain by removing fluid and for doctors to see what damage is there.

While it has been a bumpy road in the days since the reality star shared continuous updates, Money hit social media Tuesday night with some positive news.