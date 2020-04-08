Michelle Money says her daughter is trying to wake up

How Michelle Money Said, "It has been such a good day."
First Single The contestant has faced every parent's nightmare after her 15-year-old daughter suffered a "terrible skateboarding accident,quot; in March that has since hospitalized her. At the time, Money told fans that his son: Brielle, was on life support in the ICU.
"She suffered severe brain trauma and a fractured skull," the former reality contestant wrote on social media at the time. "He's in a medically induced coma to ease the pressure on his brain." Her daughter then underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain by removing fluid and for doctors to see what damage is there.
While it has been a bumpy road in the days since the reality star shared continuous updates, Money hit social media Tuesday night with some positive news.
"So many wins today," he told fans in a video. "We took her out of the Propofol. We took her out of the paralyzing agent. I watched my daughter try to cough. Guys, she'll be back. It's been a good day."
"It's been tough. He's been up and down, but he's fine. He's stable. He's trying to wake up," Money said. "And it's going to be a great day tomorrow."
The star explained that it will take a few days for her daughter to remove the sedation from her body. "So it's not like she wants to open her eyes and say, 'Hi mom,' … in fact, it will take quite a while."
The famous mother expressed her gratitude to the nurses and "the best hospital of all,quot; before signing with a happy note.
"Everything is fine. Everything is fine. Everything is fine. We are on a great path. I can't wait for this child to wake up so I can yell at him, just kidding," he joked. "I'm going to give her the biggest hug. I miss her so much."
