Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer and her husband end their 42-day marriage

WENN

The report of the & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; Tay Strathairn's filing for divorce first appeared in March in March, although at the time it was unclear when they were married.

Up News Info –

Grace gummerThe marriage to Tay Strathairn did not last long. The daughter of Meryl Streep He filed for divorce from keyboardist Tay after being married for only 42 days.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the "Mr. robot"The actress and Tay were married on July 10, 2019, although they never publicly announced their marriage. It is now reported that they separated on August 21 in the same years, just 2 months after they exchanged vows.

Grace allegedly filed for "dissolution of marriage" on March 23, 2020 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of California. According to the documents, the "Standing, falling"The actress cited" irreconcilable difference "as the reason for the divorce. The couple do not share a child together.

The report of her divorce first hit the web in March. However, at the time, it was unclear when the two married. The previous report claimed that Grace filed documents to end her marriage to Tay in Los Angeles on Monday, March 23.

The separated couple met as children in 1993 on the set of their parents' movie "The River Wild," in which Meryl and David Strathairn played a couple. Grace and Tay were rumored to be dating when they attended the premiere of the HBO documentary. "Spielberg"together in October 2017.

"They say we met then, but nobody remembers", the first "American horror story"A cast member shared with his friends at the October 2017 premiere, according to an eyewitness.

Grace is one of Meryl's four children, including the actress. Mamie Gummer, Henry Wolfe Y Louisa Jacobson. The "Big Little Lies"star shares the four children with sculptor Don Gummer, to whom she has been married for over 40 years.