Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been doing this since they moved to California

For the past few weeks, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been hiding in their California mansion. The royal couple fled Canada and settled in California before travel restrictions were applied due to the coronavirus.

A source told E! The couple has been moving forward with their careers, but their priority is their 10-month-old son, Archie.

The expert person shared: “Like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family. They are trying to make the most of it and are enjoying themselves together as a family all the time, he loves to make FaceTime play dates with other young children they have in their lives, his little boy "brings a lot of joy in these scary moments."

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who recently announced the news of their royal separation, stay in touch with the family in London, mainly after Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another source said, "Meghan wants Harry to stay close to his family, and there is no question about it. It has been a difficult time, but at the end of the day, he still loves his family, and that will not and has not changed. He has always been close to his grandmother, and wishes that she had time with Archie, he loves to see them together. It was sad that they could not bring Archie on their journey, but it was a sensible choice, and everyone understood it. However, they want to return as soon as they can to remedy that. They'd love to go back to Archie in the summer and spend time with her at Balmoral. However, right now they can't make any real plans, and things are too uncertain. But when they can safely take Archie visiting, they will ”.

A social media user wrote: "Our family prays for your father's health and his quick, complete and permanent recovery. Test yourself, Meghan and Archie if you were close to your dad or any other suspicious person. of having the virus. Take care of yourself. 😘❤️❤️❤️👃👃👃 ”

A second commenter stated: “I will never understand humans, with everything that happens in the world, you continue to criticize Meghan. Change at least otherwise the coronavirus will eat it. Preferably reflect on your life of misery and let Meghan live. "

This person stated: "Is it so serious for you that Meghan has voiced this film while the whole earth has the most serious problem of COVID-19?"

The couple wants to conquer the world of entertainment.



