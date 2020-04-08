Matt Rhule says Teddy Bridgewater & # 39; fits perfectly & # 39; for Panthers, but will not rule out the writing of QB

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is "a perfect fit,quot; for the team's new offense as the franchise begins its post-Cam Newton era, but his signing doesn't prevent the Organization increase position in next draft.

Rhule told reporters Wednesday in a video conference that the decision to leave Newton, the face of the Panthers franchise, had more to do with the familiarity and comfort of the new coaching staff with Bridgewater than the foot and shoulder injuries. They limited the 2015 NFL MVP to just two starts last season.

Newton was released on March 24, less than a week after Carolina signed Bridgewater with a three-year, $ 63 million contract.

"I think Cam's world as a person, and then everyone knows what kind of player he has been for many, many years," said Rhule. "(But) you have to make tough decisions about your roster and you have to do what's best for the team in the future."

Bridgewater's relationship with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady also played a role in the decision.

The two worked together with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before Brady was hired as game coordinator at LSU, where he helped project 2020 No. 1 Joe Burrow for a Heisman Trophy and Tigers-winning campaign for the College football from last season. National playoff title.

"He knows the buzz, he knows the concepts. You look at it on the tape, he's making the plays we're going to make," said Rhule of Bridgewater, who won all five starts replacing an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans last season. "So you feel really good about it. And then, throughout his career, he's someone who makes everyone around him better."

"I think it is the perfect fit for us, for our offense, for where the team wants to go."

With Bridgewater, 2019 third-round pick Will Grier and prominent XFL player P.J. Walker on the list, the quarterback seems to be among the least concerns for a Panthers team with a lot of need as he embarks on a major rebuild in Rhule's first season.

And while the former Baylor head coach acknowledged the improbability of selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft, he did not rule out the idea if a player like Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon were available at No. 7 in General, which are the Panthers. current place in the first round.

"Obviously I would say I don't know if that's our focus right now, a first-round quarterback," he said. "But at the end of the day, if a guy falls into your lap that you think, in any position, you think can change your team, don't let them get over it in the long run."

"He is not drafting for the next 12 months, he is drafting for the next four to five or six years, and hopefully."