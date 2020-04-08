Masters champions interviewed: Charl Schwartzel with James Haddock | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML4e7f19513e1c79f8cbc36bae147a15be76%





Charl Schwartzel gets his green jacket from Phil Mickelson

James Haddock has interviewed all Masters champions since 2011 and has chosen his five favorites in a green jacket. Here, reflect on the first of those interviews, with Charl Schwartzel …

I have been incredibly fortunate and privileged to have attended the last 10 Masters, and then been able to interview the winner. It has been fascinating to see the reality of victory in Augusta sink to the champions through their body language as well as their words hours after winning one of golf's most sought after prizes: a green jacket.

The 2011 tournament was memorable for many reasons. This was, of course, Rory McIlroy's final round 80 year when his charge to a Master's degree was undone last Sunday. The final nine holes on the last day of a Masters always prove to be one of the most incredible tests of skill and mental strength that our sport can pose.

Schwartzel birdied the last four holes to win at Augusta in 2011

On the 50th anniversary of Gary Player Masters' big win for a non-American, it was time for another South African to beat the whole course he could throw at him after an exciting day where eight players took at least some of the lead. The roars went up everywhere, the place was full of anticipation.

Schwartzel's impressive acceleration at Augusta National carding four birdies over the last four holes to claim victory at a Masters that will long live in the memories of all who saw him.

He went through all the presentation ceremonies, press conference, dinner and drinks with the Augusta members and then tried to let it all sink. I would see him the next morning, before he left for Malaysia for his next event on the European Tour.

Schwartzel was the first South African champion since Gary Player

As expected, he was beaming from ear to ear. I always found him to be a personable person to deal with and a decent interviewee who gives a direct answer from the heart. However, this was an interview for the winner with a difference, a Major champion, his first Major interview and a fixture for the many Sky Sports platforms – and we did it in the backyard corner of a bungalow in Augusta!

This was the house that Charl and his family had been renting for the week. Charl was still delirious with joy (despite the fact that he hardly slept on Sunday night) and notoriously had a leap in his path when we sat outside a small property, in a small garden, perched on garden furniture, talking about the older victory of his career.

It was clear from the way he hugged the piece of clothing he had wished to possess, what the fulfillment of his greatest dream was like. We had seen him win six times before on the European Tour, but now he was like a kid on Christmas Day who just got what they always wanted.