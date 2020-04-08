Mass. Launches guidance to hospitals on rationing ventilators, ICU beds

In response to requests from healthcare leaders, Massachusetts public health officials have released guidelines on how hospitals can make "tragically difficult decisions," such as rationing ventilators and intensive care beds as the COVID pandemic- 19 continues.

The state Department of Public Health's guide, "Crisis Care Standards," which is by no means a mandate, was created by health and ethical care experts from across the state, Ann Scales, a spokeswoman for the Department.

"These are not conversations someone wants to have," Governor Charlie Baker said during a press conference on Wednesday. "But in recent weeks we have heard from many in the healthcare community about the need to make recommendations on how to allocate healthcare resources equitably and ethically across the system."

The 34-page document suggests that hospitals and medical facilities use a "priority scoring,quot; system, if capable, to determine which patients receive critical care resources. The framework is based on saving most lives and saving most years of life, giving preference to healthier patients who are more likely to survive serious illness.

Health workers and those "who perform tasks that are vital to the public health response,quot; also receive preference under the system, and in the event of a tie score, younger patients are prioritized, according to the document. .

The guide explicitly establishes factors that professionals should not consider include race, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, destitution, ability to pay, immigration status, incarceration status, and perceived social value, among others. .

"There is a great sense of urgency," said Dr. Robert Truog, director of the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School and a pediatric intensivist who helped develop the guide. The Boston Globe. “We realize that all of this must be ready soon. It is very important to have current guidelines that provide very specific advice to hospitals on how to allocate these resources. "

The state guidelines closely follow a proposal last month at the University of Pittsburgh, which has been adopted by several states, according to Baker.

"The newly released guidelines are as careful as any state has produced so far, because they were based on the important work that other states had done before us," said Dr. Lachlan Forrow, director of ethics and palliative care at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical. Center and an advisory committee member who worked on the Massachusetts guidelines, told WBUR.

The recommendations underscore the need to maintain public trust by implementing uniform critical care allocation protocols across the state.

Baker emphasized that the document contains only recommendations and that the actions described are not mandatory.

"But we have a moral obligation to ensure that transparent and ethical guidelines are available to our medical professionals if they have to make these unbearable decisions," he said.

The guide comes as Massachusetts and states across the country prepare for an anticipated increase in COVID-19 patients. Baker said Wednesday that Massachusetts still appears to be on an upward slope and that a peak in the cases could arrive sometime between April 10-20.

Officials hope the guidelines will only be used "in situations of real disaster," he added.

"Of course, we are doing everything in our power to prevent these situations from happening in the first place," Baker said.

Here are some key points:

Decision makers

According to the guidelines, the doctors and nurses caring for the patients in question will not make decisions about who receives critical care. Instead, a group of triage officers at each hospital would assign each patient a priority score based on an eight-point system, which would determine the team's assignment.

"The separation of the triage function from the clinical function aims to improve objectivity, avoid compromise conflicts and minimize moral distress," the document says.

A review and oversight committee would handle reevaluations, appeals, and disputes.

The decision process

Patients would receive priority scores to determine their probability of surviving intensive care, and the scores would be given based on factors such as existing comorbid conditions that can limit life expectancy.

"Patients who are more likely to survive in intensive care take precedence over patients who are less likely to survive in intensive care," says the guide. "Patients who do not have severe comorbid disease have priority over those who have diseases that limit their life expectancy."

Patients with lower scores would be given priority, and pregnant and first responders would also receive priority scores. Patients would be assigned to priority groups based on their scores.

Reevaluations and appeals

The classification team and hospital leaders should conduct team assignment reevaluations at least twice a day based on the recommendations.

"There may be situations where the hospital determines that it will offer critical resources to a certain priority group on a given day, and then there are not enough critical care resources for all patients within that priority group to receive them," the guidelines say. “In such a case, raw priority scores will determine the order of priority for patients in the same priority group (the lower the score, the higher the priority). In some circumstances, it may be ethically permissible to conserve scarce critical care resources during times of high demand to ensure that resources are available to those with the best prospects. "

The reevaluations would be done by recalculating the priority scores and "consulting with the treating clinical team about the patient's clinical history," officials say.

Patients who are no longer a priority for critical care should receive intensive care for symptom management and psychological support, according to the guide.

Recognizing the need for an appeals process, the document says that because initial classification decisions must be made quickly, the only appeals that hospitals would consider for those decisions are claims based on the idea that "the classification officer committed an error in calculating the priority score. " The score would be recalculated.

Patients may also appeal the decision to remove it from "scarce resources," such as ventilators. The review and oversight committee would oversee the process and make a final decision.

Truog told WBUR that the primary focus of the guidelines that DPH has issued to the public is "to increase the capacity of health care so that everyone can get what they need."

"But if that capacity is exceeded, the public must know that we are not flying through the seat of our pants, we have a plan that has been carefully developed by doctors, ethics specialists and members of the public, and that is designed to be the best fair, equitable and non-discriminatory possible, ”he said.

Read the complete guidelines.

