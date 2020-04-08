Mass attack gives away $ 12,300 to provide free meals for struggling NHS workers COVID-19

The generous donation from dance music legends comes hours before the Feed The Frontline initiative exceeds its initial goal of raising $ 24,600 in support of National Health Service staff.

Dance music legends Massive Attack has donated $ 12,300 (£ 10,000) to a crowdfunding campaign to provide free meals to National Health Service (NHS) staff.

The gang gave the cash to the bosses of the Massive Attack, who launched their Feed The Frontline initiative last month (March).

"Going back to his roots, @MassiveAttackUK Attack (sic) extremely generously launched the #FeedTheFrontLine campaign with a mega £ 10k, so much love! Combined with his support and community spirit, we are #StrongerTogether," says a tweet from BFU. .



The news came hours before the initiative exceeded its initial goal of raising $ 24,600 (£ 20,000) in donations.

The hit makers "Teardrop" have been promoting the Bristol Food Union and other similar initiatives in their hometown for weeks.