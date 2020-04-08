Mas The Masked Singer ’sets up virtual post-production hosted by Nick Cannon – Deadline

Nick Cannon will present an upcoming aftermarket "on a virtual stage" for the hit Fox series The masked singer.

Starting April 22 The Masked Singer: After the Mask It will air immediately after the singing competition at 9 / 8c, continuing the next three Wednesdays, April 29, May 6, and May 13 at the same time.

Fox says the subsequent presentation will feature famous guests debating the best moments, stunts and games from that night, along with impromptu musical performances.



After the mask will fill Lego Masters " time interval, which ends its first season on April 15.

The masked singer, up to its final eight contestants, continues tonight with an hour-long episode.

Next week, The masked singer will broadcast a previously announced special, The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular, with songs heard during season 3.