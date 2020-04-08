‘Married at First Sight’ Self-Shot Spinoff ‘Couples Cam’ Gets Lifetime Series Order – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has given the green light to Married at first sight: Couples Cam, new spin-off to reach the reality series Married at first sight.

The order of the series occurs when the network adapts to the new production realities forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Married at First Sight: Couples Cam they will be fired by the couples themselves as it follows their ongoing stories in real time. Using mounted cameras, newspaper cameras, and virtual group chats, the series will follow the ups and downs, humor, and drama and home life of all eight fan favorites. Married at first sight couples of ten seasons in the air.

The spin-off will feature never-before-seen images captured by the couples, including the births of their MAFS babies and other personal highlights of their lives, from their time in their seasons. The show will also bring couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams, and futures. Six episodes have been ordered to premiere starting May 20 at 8 p.m. ET / PT at Lifetime.

Related story & # 39; I Was Lorena Bobbitt & # 39;: Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey will star in the movie Lifetime

"Lifelong viewers fell in love with these couples when they were in MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now it allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships continue to grow, even after their seasons have ended, "said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Programming and Development, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI." With the uncertain times we all face and we have to change our production practices, we are delighted to be able to offer this new special and exciting series to give our fans even more than they love. "

Couples featured in the new series include Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Stephanie and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8 ), Beth and Jamie (S9), Greg and Deonna (S9) and stay tuned to see who joins Season 10, airing now.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam It is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at first sight They are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy of Lifetime.

The couple's biography follows below.

Jamie and Doug (S1)

Jamie and Doug were married in the show's first season in New York. Doug works in software sales, and Jamie left his previous career as a labor and delivery nurse to focus on his growing family. They have a two-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, and are expecting a baby in early May.

Ashley and Anthony (S5)

Ashley and Anthony were married in Chicago for the fifth season of the show. Now living in the suburbs, Ashley works as her family's bar and restaurant manager, while Anthony is director of sales for a media company. They have a daughter named Mila who recently turned one. Ashley and Anthony continue to work on their communication as they enjoy being parents and having the family they have both always dreamed of.

Shawniece and Jephte (S6)

Shawniece and Jephte were married in Boston in season 6 and they have a daughter named Laura, who turns 2 in August. Shawniece has a daily job in a hospital, but is focused on starting two of her own businesses: a wig line and a hair salon. Jephte is currently an elementary school teacher, but has been considering a career change. Jephte and Shawniece continue to work on their marriage, raise Laura, and plan big career changes in the future.

Danielle and Bobby (S7)

Danielle and Bobby got married in season 7 in Dallas. They liked each other instantly, and found out just a few weeks after Decision Day that they were expecting a baby. Her daughter Olivia is now over a year old, and Danielle is a stay-at-home mom full time, while Bobby works as a regional sales manager for a utility company. Lately, Bobby and Danielle are trying to balance marriage and parenthood, and they start talking about trying to have another baby.

Stephanie and AJ (S8)

Stephanie and AJ got married in season 8 in Philadelphia. AJ works from home as a personal agency owner, while Stephanie works as a finance manager. They are both very focused on work, but spend a lot of time traveling and exploring the world together. Stephanie and AJ are currently focusing on their marriage to become better wives for each other and began attending couples therapy.

Kristine and Keith (S8)

Keith and Kristine were also married in Philadelphia. Kristine is very focused on her career and works full time in real estate, while Keith works in the medical field as a biomedical technician. They bought a house last year and are currently undergoing renovations, hoping to make it their dream home.

Beth and Jamie (S9)

Beth and Jamie married in Charlotte, but have since moved to the Bay Area in California. Jamie is a consultant to a technology company, while Elizabeth is a full-time health and beauty influencer. Elizabeth is busy trying to launch multiple projects, and with Jamie working from home, they are currently looking to move from their small apartment into their own home.

Deonna and Greg (S9)

Greg and Deonna were also married in Charlotte Season 9. Greg is busy as a math learning center owner, and Deonna works in financial technology as an operations manager. They have been working in a secondary clothing design and screen printing business from home, which is now turning into a full-time job. Beyond that, Deonna has a severe "baby fever" and hopes to speed up her timeline for having children.

New episodes of Married at first sight Season 10 aired on Wednesdays at 8 / 7c on Lifetime.