Marlo Hampton would like to take Eva Marcille's place at RHOA

Marlo Hampton has been a staple of Real Housewives of Atlanta for years. After Nene Leakes pointed out that Eva Marcille does not have an intriguing story, Hampton revealed that she would be happy to take the role of the model.

During the past two seasons of Bravo's favorite, Eva gave birth twice, married, and showed off her dad and baby drama with Kevin McCall. However, for some cast members and viewers, that's not enough.

There has been a long controversy over whether or not Marlo deserves to hold a peach. Some fans feel that she does nothing more than cause trouble, while others think the show could use the antagonist for more interesting stories.

During the last installment, Marlo served as a peacemaker (well, sort of), showed off her new life as a munty, and opened up about her entrepreneurial side.

While Hampton is doing well as a part-time RHOA member because it brings her many benefits, she wouldn't mind taking Eva's place either.

‘Listen, I don't like that no one has a job but, I will not lie, I would love to take your position. My fans would definitely be so excited that they would love it. But I don't want Eva to lose her job. I don't want him to be in financial trouble again, and I'm glad he has his position. "

Nene's best friend went on to explain why her friend feels that Eva's story is mediocre.

‘But yeah, NeNe definitely feels like this. It just feels like it doesn't bring it like the rest of us do. Eva is more of a diva with the producers. Like "I'm doing this …" or "I'm not doing that …" or "No,quot;. She's just … it's like, girl, this is not L.A. This is ATL, you know? We have a little hood on us, a little. We bring it. "

Do you think producers should replace Eva with Marlo?



