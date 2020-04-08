Mariah Carey and Kanye West to perform at Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday service

Mariah Carey and Kanye West reportedly will perform virtually during megachurch pastor Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday service this weekend.

According to TMZ, West has joined forces with Osteen for a gospel performance in Los Angeles that will later air on Osteen's megachurch in Houston.

The breaking news outlet says sources revealed that Mariah will be part of a special tribute to medical professionals and the first to respond that they will risk their lives in the battle against COVID-19. Mariah will sing her song "Hero,quot; through the webcam.

You will also perform with their choir. Last October, his pastor, Tyson Adams, revealed that he kept the rapper from straying from Hip-Hop.

"Once, he said he wasn't going to rap. I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'That's the devil's music.' I said, 'Hey. , man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God. "I think he was thinking about it a bit, but I definitely said to him," Hey, brother. I think you need to use your talents that God has given you and use that platform for God. "