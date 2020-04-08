Man with replica firearm, flare gun threatens to & # 39; shoot & # 39; at a medical center in Fountain Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

SOURCE VALLEY (CBSLA) – A man armed with a flare gun and a replica pistol threatened to "shoot,quot; a Fountain Valley medical center on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., the Fountain Valley Police Department received multiple calls about a possible active shooter incident in the parking lot of Orange Coast Memorial Hospital located at 18111 Brookhurst.

The suspect, later identified as Thomas Christopher Ray, 51, of Chino, attempted to enter the emergency department at MemorialCoast Orange Coast Medical Center with the flare gun and a replica pistol.

"The suspect was seen walking to the emergency room saying something like he is going to go in and shoot the hospital," Lt. Jarrod Frahm said.

The suspect had fired at least one flare gun into the air while verbally threatening to shoot the hospital, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

"At that time, the security that sees this comes in and notifies the people inside," Frahm said.

A security guard who retired inside the hospital and alerted authorities. A doctor and a nurse confronted the suspect and subdued him, while some employees and patients hid in the cabinets.

"They just went in very fast and closed all the doors," said John Mendez, who was receiving chemotherapy when the incident occurred.

"It's crazy," said office assistant J Alvarez. "Our staff here, especially in emergencies, is already going through a lot and it's a lot of stress."

Ray was in the hospital because his girlfriend was a patient who was being treated inside.

He was detained by the Fountain Valley Police and the weapons were seized.

The hospital issued the following statement:

“The safety of our patients, families and staff is of utmost importance. We notified the police of suspicious activities outside the hospital today. The police responded and resolved the matter. The incident was kept out of the hospital and our patients and staff are safe. "

There was no continuing threat to the community.

Ray was charged with criminal threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm.