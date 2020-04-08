Man arrested for coughing into people at a Fort Worth laundromat who claims to have coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Fort Worth police arrested a man who is said to have intentionally coughed with people in a laundry room while claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said it happened Monday in the 5800 block of South Hulen Street.

It all started when the suspect, Jeffrey Smith, who had been sleeping on the property, was asked to leave.

Police said Smith was furious and coughed into the victim's face while saying he had COVID-19.

The victim said the suspect spit in his face and began trying to cough up the others before taking off.

Officers found Smith nearby. He was arrested and charged with a terrorist threat, a class B misdemeanor.

"The severity of the current COVI D-19 crisis cannot be underestimated and any threat to use the virus, whether infected or not, will be vigorously investigated and appropriate action will be taken to enforce the law," Fort Police said. Worth in a press release.

