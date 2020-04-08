Man arrested for coughing into Grapevine officer's face, said he had coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Grapevine Police arrested a man for allegedly coughing into the face of an officer and alleging that he had a coronavirus.

Jonathan Dechoudens, 27, is charged with harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony.

On Friday, April 3, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a Grapevine police officer was sitting in his marked patrol unit in a parking lot near Northwest Highway, with the driver's side window down.

It was then that the police said that Dechoudens ran to his window and started coughing up his face and then said he was infected with coronavirus.

When the officer confronted Dechoudens, he said it was a joke.

The officer, fearing exposure to the life-threatening illness, called additional units and doctors to detect symptoms in Dechoudens.

Once cleared, Dechoudens was arrested and imprisoned.

He was first hired for Terrorist Threat, but after consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, the position was changed to Public Servant Harassment.

The Grapevine police officer who was coughed continues to monitor his health daily, and remains symptom free. He was authorized to continue working, and the temperature is verified before the start of each shift, as are all employees who enter the Grapevine Public Safety Building.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources