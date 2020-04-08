Maeve McKean's official cause of death announced after tragic canoeing accident

As you may have heard, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Maeve McKean and her 8-year-old son Gideon tragically passed away after a canoe incident. Now, the exact cause of their deaths has been revealed!

This follows the sad announcement made by the sore husband and father, David, who confirmed his death through HollywoodLife 5 days ago.

Earlier today, officials confirmed through the same news outlet, the cause of death as drowning!

The mother and son apparently drowned in the rushing waters of the Chesapeake Bay after the unfortunate accident that happened while Maeve and her son were having fun playing in that area.

The COD was announced by the Maryland chief medical examiner, who also emphasized that the two premature deaths were considered an accident, meaning there was no suspicion of murder. The young mother was only 40 years old.

Maeve and her son were declared missing for the first time, and search teams worked hard in hopes of finding them alive.

However, after four days of intense searching, Maeve's body was found on April 6, around 5:30 p.m.

The location was no less than 2.5 miles from his property in Shady Side, Maryland, and his body was found in about 25 feet of water, according to the Maryland National Resources Police.

In a statement posted on Facebook on April 3, the husband, David McKean, wrote that: ‘More than 24 hours have passed, and the chances of them surviving are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. "

Maeve and David had been married since 2009 and they also shared two other children together: their 2-year-old son Toby and their 7-year-old daughter Gabrielle.

About the older boy, David told his followers that she is "heartbroken,quot; while the girl, who is too young to truly understand the tragedy, remains "her dumb, magical self."



