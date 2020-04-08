Maeve Kennedy death cause revealed after canoe accident

New details regarding canoeing accident involving Robert F. Kennedythe granddaughter and her 8 year old son.
Just days later Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKeanThe body was recovered, the coroner confirms E! The news that his cause of death is drowning, and the form is an accident.
Last Thursday, Maeve and her son Gideon were missing after a canoeing accident in the Chesapeake Bay.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Maeve's husband David McKean They said children kicked a ball from side to side in a yard before the ball fell into the water. He said that his wife and son "got into a canoe to chase him. They just got further away than they could handle and couldn't get back in."
The Maryland Natural Resources Police believe that the two people aboard the canoe "appeared to be hit by strong winds." In a powerful Facebook post, Maeve's husband remembered his wife and son for their unforgettable qualities.
"Maeve turned 40 in November, and she was my everything. She was my best friend and soulmate. I have already thought many times today that I need to remember to tell Maeve something that is happening. I am terrified that this will fade away with time, "he wrote. "You could hear Maeve's laughter a block away, and she would laugh a lot. It was magical, with infinite energy that she would put into inventing games for our children, taking on another project at work or in our community, and spending time with our friends."
Mike Pont / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
David continued: "Gideon was 8 years old, but he could well have been 38 years old. He was very compassionate and refused to sing children's songs if they contained a hint of animals or cruelly treated people … He spent hours upstairs reading, learning as much as he could about sports and trying to figure out the mysteries of the stock market. But he was also incredibly social, athletic, and brave. "
The tributes would also come from many family members on social media, including a statement from Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.
"With deep sadness, I share the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and her grandson Gideon has moved from rescue to recovery," he wrote in part. "When my uncle Ted praised my father, he offered a prayer that what my father was to his family, and what he wished for others, would one day happen all over the world. This is our prayer for Maeve and Gideon."
She added: "My heart is crushed, yet we will try to invoke the grace of God and the strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon established in the world. My family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers as we grieve and try to bear this devastating loss. "
