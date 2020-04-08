Maeve Kennedy death cause revealed after canoe accident

New details regarding canoeing accident involving Robert F. Kennedythe granddaughter and her 8 year old son.

Just days later Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKeanThe body was recovered, the coroner confirms E! The news that his cause of death is drowning, and the form is an accident.

Last Thursday, Maeve and her son Gideon were missing after a canoeing accident in the Chesapeake Bay.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Maeve's husband David McKean They said children kicked a ball from side to side in a yard before the ball fell into the water. He said that his wife and son "got into a canoe to chase him. They just got further away than they could handle and couldn't get back in."

The Maryland Natural Resources Police believe that the two people aboard the canoe "appeared to be hit by strong winds." In a powerful Facebook post, Maeve's husband remembered his wife and son for their unforgettable qualities.