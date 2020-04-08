Lori Loughlin Guilty as hell, federal claims; Reject attempted dismissal – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML72ce10dc3d690b04764cf386ff39f35177%

Facing a trial in October, if Lori Loughlin thought prosecutors in the college bribery scheme would be overlooked amid recent allegations of "extraordinary government misconduct" and dismiss charges that could see the first Full house Starring behind bars for up to 50 years, she, her husband, and several other defendants today received harsh control of reality by the feds.

"The main allegations of defendant's misconduct are based on a straw man: that this case is only about bribery," proclaimed the response from the United States Attorney's office for Massachusetts submitted this afternoon (READ HERE). "It isn't," United States attorney Andrew Lelling added to Loughlin's motion, his spouse of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, STX Entertainment sponsor William McGlashan and others to see his Operation Varsity Blues issues ruled out or to the less subject to scrutiny by an evidentiary hearing.

In the scorching 36-page presentation, prosecutors reveal new documentation that directly counteracts Loughlin and Giannulli's persistence that they never knew the half million they gave to former chief call center manager William "Rick" Singer and his fake Key Foundation. Worldwide were anything other than "legitimate donations" to college programs.

Like a government filing in February, this latest document is dotted with selections of years of emails between Singer, Giannulli and Loughlin. The real red meat may lie in the very different instructions that the fake head of charity gave the couple during the whole terrible affair. Starting in 2015, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli who to pay, how much he would call a "donation," the need to get a "action photo" of their youngest daughter as part of a fake "coxswain profile" and even what pay. tell the IRS.

"Singer then called Loughlin, telling her that if the IRS called her, 'nothing has been said about the girls, your donations help the girls enter USC to do crew even though they didn't do a crew & # 39; ", detailed the presentation notes on Wednesday. of recordings and memories of conversations between the parties. "So none of that has been mentioned"

At the end of the 2018 call, the feds say, "Loughlin asked," So just, so we just have to say we made a donation to your foundation and that's it, end of story? "Singer replied," That's correct. "

If prosecutors wanted to make sure there was no confusion that Loughlin and Giannulli knew they were making a quick decision, they widened the circle of the couple's deception.

"In April 2018, Giannulli rebuked a high school counselor for suggesting to USC that his daughter was not, in fact, a coxswain," reveals the new presentation. Giannulli falsely assured the counselor that she was. In an email to Giannulli, the counselor wrote that he had informed USC "that he had visited this morning and stated to me that (his youngest daughter) is truly a coxswain".

There seems to be not much leeway for ignorance there.

"The defendants are accused of conspiring to participate in a unique and comprehensive plan to obtain admission of their children to university, among other things, by lying about their academic and athletic qualifications so that the coaches are complicit, induced by bribery , qualify as & # 39; donations & # 39; to their programs, they could try to recruit them as elite athletes, ”explains the federal officials' presentation of wealthy parents, in an investigation that has already seen Felicity Huffman and other inmates.

Last month, Loughlin and Giannulli's attorneys at Latham & Watkins formally sought the firing after insisting earlier this year that previously withheld evidence showed that FBI agents pressured the head of fraudulent charity Singer to implicate the duo and their great efforts to take their daughters to the best schools.

After formally pleading not guilty in mid-April after rejecting a deal with the government, Loughlin and Giannulli are accused in the investigation of wealthy suspects of paying "bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their children being designated as recruits. for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in the crew, which facilitated their admission to the USC, "according to the 200-page indictment released on March 12 of last year that caught more 30 parents across the country.

"The defendants' brief, despite its extensive catalog of alleged government misconduct, tries to disinfect their actions by ignoring any mention of the larger fraud scheme within which the alleged bribery occurred," concludes US Attorney Lelling in the today's comprehensive presentation. "Their claims, and the evidence in this case, must be viewed in the context of the actual prosecution, not the imaginary one they would rather fight with."

With the courts reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton will decide in the coming weeks whether the trial scheduled for October 5 will take place or not.