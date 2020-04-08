Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

The Fed lifts Wells Fargo's growth restriction.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had temporarily lifted a growth restriction that it had imposed on Wells Fargo in the wake of the bank's fake account scandal in another effort to expand small business owners' access to emergency loans.

The Fed said in an announcement that the move was a response to "extraordinary disruptions of the coronavirus," which has caused a widespread economic shutdown and has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs. The federal government is trying to keep small businesses afloat through the $ 349 billion Salary Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans that they can use to pay their employees, rents, and mortgages. The program is off to a difficult start.