Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

The Fed lifts Wells Fargo's growth restriction.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had temporarily lifted a growth restriction that it had imposed on Wells Fargo in the wake of the bank's fake account scandal in another effort to expand small business owners' access to emergency loans.
The Fed said in an announcement that the move was a response to "extraordinary disruptions of the coronavirus," which has caused a widespread economic shutdown and has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs. The federal government is trying to keep small businesses afloat through the $ 349 billion Salary Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans that they can use to pay their employees, rents, and mortgages. The program is off to a difficult start.
Wells Fargo, which is the fourth largest bank in the country, said Sunday that its balance sheet had reached a limit of $ 1.95 trillion, preventing it from making more loans. That limit was imposed two years ago and was intended to be established until bank leaders could demonstrate that it was being executed in a way that no longer puts its customers at risk.
The bank has not yet made the necessary changes, according to regulators, but reaching the limit meant it was unable to fully participate in the program.
Wells Fargo's small business banking operation represents 20 percent of the United States market. But the growth cap limited lending to a volume of only $ 10 billion, well below the turnover it was capable of. The Federal Reserve announcement means that you can now continue lending, but only under the program.
Shares on Wall Street are higher as investors weigh the latest economic data.
Stocks in the US USA They rose on Wednesday as investors weighed data showing the extent of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic against signs of progress in the effort to contain it.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 2 percent, while major indices in Europe were slightly lower.
In recent days, investors found solace in signs that the outbreak was peaking in some of the hardest hit parts of the United States and Europe. On Wednesday, China lifted its confinement in the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged.
As of Tuesday, the S,amp;P 500 rose nearly 19 percent from its March 23 low.
But sentiment remains fragile, and there are many reasons for investors to worry about the economy. European Union leaders on Tuesday night failed to agree on financial tools to help bloc countries fighting the pandemic, and the new data predicts a deep recession in both France and Germany. This week, Japan and South Korea joined forces with other countries to prepare large economic rescue packages.
Oil prices rose in the futures markets, in part in the hope that major oil-producing countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia may set aside their differences. That helped raise the shares of energy producers. Noble energyFor example, it gained 6 percent and was one of the best-performing stocks in the S,amp;P 500.
Actions of FedEx increased 6 percent and UPS gained 3 percent after a report that Amazon would stop handling third party shipments. Amazon is suspending the service to focus on its own customers' orders, The Wall Street Journal said.
The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that world trade was configured to drop sharply this year as the spread of the coronavirus blocks factories, suppresses consumer demand, and disrupts global shipping markets.
In an informational video, Roberto Azevedo, the organization's CEO, said the volume of world trade could shrink 13 percent to 32 percent or even more, compared to the previous year.
"Trade in 2020 will drop sharply in all regions of the world and basically in all sectors," he said.
World trade could recover quickly after that, but it would depend on how quickly the pandemic was brought under control and what policy options governments took to support their economies, Azevedo said.
World trade growth had already slowed last year to the weakest level since the financial crisis, bogged down by a trade war between the United States and China and the slowdown in economies in Europe and Asia.
But the pandemic has slowed down in several segments of world trade. Container volume in Shanghai, the world's busiest port, fell 20 percent year-on-year in February, while cargo volume sank 23 percent at the Los Angeles port in the same time period.
Gig workers face challenges in obtaining unemployment aid.
The $ 2 billion relief bill made contractors eligible for unemployment assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. But a variety of obstacles, including the difficulty of speeding up state unemployment systems and strict Department of Labor eligibility guidelines, have left most carpool drivers and other concert workers. unable to take advantage until now.
Few states appear to be ready to process concert worker requests, and some reject them. Critics have also expressed concern that the Labor Department's guidance issued over the weekend may be excluding workers who should qualify.
The guide seemed to leave out drivers who, in theory, might choose to work on a given day, but don't because few passengers request transportation. It also appeared to exclude certain workers who choose not to work because they are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
A representative from the Labor Department said the situations set out in the guide "are not exhaustive, and we hope that many ridesharing workers will be eligible." The two major transportation companies, Uber and Lyft, also said they expected many drivers to qualify.
France suffered the worst quarterly contraction in growth since the aftermath of World War II, as the impact of the coronavirus froze activity in large sectors of the economy and consumers blocked domestic spending, the French central bank reported on Wednesday.
Economic output fell by an estimated 6 percent from January to March, and is shrinking by about 1.5 percent for every two weeks the population remains locked up, the Bank of France said. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said on Tuesday that the French shutdown will extend beyond the original April 15 deadline, without specifying a date.
Similarly, grim data was released in Germany, where gross domestic product is expected to drop nearly 10 percent from April to June, five leading economic institutes said in a report prepared for the German government on Wednesday. That would be the biggest decline since quarterly record keeping began in 1970, the institutes said.
A week after the first of the month, Tenants are struggling with rents.
The National Multi-Family Housing Council, a business group for large apartment owners and developers, collected data to track rent payments on some 13.4 million units across the country. It showed that as of the first five days of April, 31 percent of tenants had not paid their rent so far, compared to 18 percent in the same period last year.
"It's only going to get worse," said Bruce Brunner, a Minneapolis homeowner. Of its 130 tenants, two dozen were fired or their hours were cut.
The $ 2 trillion CARES Act, signed by President Trump on March 27, should, in theory, help fired tenants keep up with rent through expanded unemployment insurance benefits and one-time stimulus payments.
But much of the aid goes to those who are already linked to some government program, such as tenants living in subsidized or public housing or homeowners with mortgages backed by federal agencies.
As governments around the world anticipate closing orders now to halt the spread of the coronavirus, mobile apps are seen as playing an essential role in tracking the movements of infected people.
However, one of the biggest challenges in implementing such technology is ensuring that all applications work perfectly and that different countries use tools that can share information. Applications won't do much good if they're incompatible, particularly in a region like Europe, where countries share open borders.
On Wednesday, the European Union issued recommendations for countries within the 27-nation bloc to create contact tracking applications with common technical standards.
Applications are already in use or being developed in Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and elsewhere. Some are being created in collaboration with governments, while others are being built by private companies and research groups.
"A fragmented and uncoordinated approach runs the risk of hampering the effectiveness of measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis,quot; the European Commission said in a 12-page document.
An additional challenge is creating these tracking apps without violating people's privacy rights. Many privacy rights groups have expressed concern about the overly intrusive measures used to combat the virus.
Here is what you need to know about small business coronavirus relief.
Federal stimulus bills enacted in March, which include a $ 2 trillion economic aid plan, offer help to the millions of small American businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cash donations. Low interest loans. Payments to offset some payroll costs for companies that retain or rehire workers. There are also improvements in unemployment insurance and paid vacations.
Here are the answers to common questions about these programs. And we'll update this article as we learn more about the details.
You can find more information about help, including details about the stimulus controls that many people will receive, in our F.A.Q. for individuals on stimulus relief and our Help Hub. If you have questions or have requested small business help and can tell us how the process went, we'd love to hear from you.
With much of the world blocked and looking to kill time, puzzles have taken on a new role: A tool to save humanity. The Australian Prime Minister even referred to puzzles as essential and allowed people to leave the house to buy them.
The rush to get a puzzle has transformed this quiet hobby and put pressure on businesses as demand increases.
Ravensburger, a German puzzle maker with global sales of around $ 600 million a year, has been trying to meet the sudden order storm, even as social distancing measures have limited the number of puzzles it can produce.
The company cannot easily increase production, because each new puzzle takes weeks to create.
Each piece of the puzzle must be uniquely shaped, to prevent it from accidentally snapping into the wrong place. That means 1,000 different shapes for a 1,000-piece puzzle, each hand drawn. Before cutting a puzzle for the first time, each piece is drawn on a sheet of paper over the finished image.
South Korea announced a new stimulus package of 36 trillion won, or $ 29.5 billion, on Wednesday to cushion its export-driven economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new package was added to a series of economic rescue measures totaling more than $ 80 billion that South Korea has announced in recent weeks to shore up its battered economy and help self-employed people and small and medium-sized companies that have been the most affected. .
The package announced on Wednesday will come in the form of cheap loans for the country's exporters.
During an emergency meeting of senior economic policy makers, President Moon Jae-in said his government had also crafted new measures worth 17.7 trillion won, or about $ 14.5 billion, to boost consumption. internal. He did not provide details.
"The global economy is being absorbed by a severe depression and as a result, our economy, which is highly dependent on external conditions, is facing a tsunami-like shock," Moon said. "This is a tunnel, the end of which we cannot see yet."
Moon unveiled the new stimulus package while political parties in South Korea were campaigning for a crucial parliamentary poll next Wednesday. His ruling Democratic Party appeared to be facing a tough campaign, as Moon's diplomacy with North Korea remained at a standstill and discontent over the slowdown in the economy deepened.
But Mr. Moon and his party's approval ratings have been increasing in recent weeks, as South Korea has been praised by other nations for its effective management of the epidemic.
South Korea has aggressively deployed test kits and other disease control resources to isolate patients and contain the virus. The number of new cases, once as high as 813 on February 29, has dropped to around 50 in the past three days. The country had registered a total of 10,384 coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday, with 200 deaths.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter Y Squarehe said that He planned to donate $ 1 billion, or just under a third of his total wealth, to aid programs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Based in London Jewish chronicle, one of the oldest Jewish newspapers in the world, said on Wednesday it would cease publication after being crushed by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Founded in 1841, The Chronicle claims to be the oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the world.
-
California has reached an agreement to secure nearly 200 million masks a month for healthcare workers, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday night. A spokesman for Mr. Newsom said the state would buy the masks from foreign manufacturers in two separate agreements with a non-profit organization and a California company, but did not provide further details.
The reports were contributed by Emily Flitter, Ana Swanson, Stacy Cowley, Noam Scheiber, Liz Alderman, Jack Ewing, Conor Dougherty, Adam Satariano, Choe Sang-Hun, Jack Nicas, Ceylan Yeginsu, Austin Ramzy, Katie Robertson, Carlos Tejada and Amie Tsang.