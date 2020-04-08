List of 'rating' agents: abilities, latest and more of each character

%MINIFYHTML2228ed692240eb95be6f31bb0a33ac7176%

Here are your 10 initials.

When "Valorant,quot; hits computers this summer, there will be 10 characters (called "Agents,quot;) to choose from. But keep this in mind: the Riot Games team is working through the beta now, trying to solve the problems of many of these characters; so what is listed here is certainly subject to change in the official release.

If some of these characters seem familiar, you're not the only one who thinks so. While the gameplay takes cues from "Overwatch,quot; and "Counterstrike," some of these characters are also likely inspired by games like "Rainbow Six Siege,quot; in the way their abilities are used.

So if you're a veteran of some of these first-person shooter games, then some of these characters are likely to look and feel familiar, very familiar to you.

Here's what you need to know about all the characters known so far in this game:

Classes & # 39; valuers & # 39;

As with many different FPS games, there are four different classes in "Valorant,quot;: Duelist, Initiator, Sentinel, and Controllers.

Duelists they are the ones who push into conflict with the enemy team. Think of them as attackers.

Initiators Focus on gathering information and helping the team drive forward.

Sentries they are defenders, generally playing on a team's baseline.

Drivers They are good at blocking lines of sight and generally offer support to the team.

Skills of the & # 39; Valiant & # 39; characters

Each character in "Valorant,quot; has four abilities: a primary ability that comes with the Agent, the last maneuver that is loaded over time, and two more abilities that you can purchase during the pre-round purchase period.

A decent amount of these abilities are meant to slow down and hide the advancement of the enemy team. Many of them are also area of ​​effect attacks (AOE), which damage or affect opponents within a selected radius.

As with "Overwatch,quot;, an Agent's maximum ability will charge over time and can be sped up by subduing opponents. You can also collect orbs across the map to help load the latest.

With only 10 Known Agents before the game's official release (and more potentially in the works), here is what you need to know about each Agent and their special abilities.

List of & # 39; valuing agents & # 39;

Sulfur

Sky smoke: You can select one or more points on a map that throws a smoke grenade that obscures your vision.

You can select one or more points on a map that throws a smoke grenade that obscures your vision. Orbital strike (last): Select an area on the map and a laser damages everything within the radius of the explosion.

Select an area on the map and a laser damages everything within the radius of the explosion. Stim Beacon (optional): An AOE combat stimulus that increases firing speed. Both teammates and enemies can use this.

An AOE combat stimulus that increases firing speed. Both teammates and enemies can use this. Incendiary (optional): A grenade launcher that fires an incendiary round.

Raze

Paint shells: Throw a cluster grenade. It explodes and causes damage.

Throw a cluster grenade. It explodes and causes damage. Showstopper (last): Use a rocket launcher that deals damage over a large area.

Use a rocket launcher that deals damage over a large area. Boom Bot (optional): Walk on the ground, then explode and deal damage to enemies.

Walk on the ground, then explode and deal damage to enemies. Explosive package (optional): Throw as Semtex or C4 grenades. It can be activated.

Code

Spy cam: Throw a camera down that can indicate where the opponents are.

Throw a camera down that can indicate where the opponents are. Neural theft (last): Launch a device on dead opponents that can show where the enemy team is.

Launch a device on dead opponents that can show where the enemy team is. Trapwire (optional): A cable trap that slows down enemies and reveals their location, invisible to the enemy's eyes.

A cable trap that slows down enemies and reveals their location, invisible to the enemy's eyes. Cyber ​​cage (optional): Drop an AOE display that slows opponents down, obscures vision, and is indicated by an audio signal.

Jett

Tailwind: Run in the direction you are moving.

Run in the direction you are moving. Bladestorm (last): Get various knives that you can throw at opponents, reload as you kill.

Get various knives that you can throw at opponents, reload as you kill. Cloudburst (optional): Launch a projectile that will drop a cloud that blocks vision.

Launch a projectile that will drop a cloud that blocks vision. Updraft (optional): It can float to heights that would otherwise be unreachable and float around.

Omen

Dark cover: Shoots an orb that obscures vision.

Shoots an orb that obscures vision. From the shadows (last): You can teleport to any point on the map. It can be interrupted by the enemy team.

You can teleport to any point on the map. It can be interrupted by the enemy team. Covered passage (optional): You can teleport to a marked location.

You can teleport to a marked location. Paranoia (optional): Fire a shot that can break through walls and blind opponents.

Breach

Fault line: Chargeable attack that can stun players within the area of ​​effect.

Chargeable attack that can stun players within the area of ​​effect. Rolling Thunder (last): Fire an AOE attack that stuns opponents and throws them into the air, but does not harm them.

Fire an AOE attack that stuns opponents and throws them into the air, but does not harm them. Replica (optional): Triggers a charge through the wall, but it takes a moment to charge.

Triggers a charge through the wall, but it takes a moment to charge. Flash point (optional): It shoots a blinding charge through the walls, but it takes a moment to charge.

Snake

Toxic display: Shoot a wall of poisonous smoke.

Shoot a wall of poisonous smoke. Viper & # 39; s Pit (ultimate): Create a large expanding sphere of poison around you.

Create a large expanding sphere of poison around you. Snakebite (optional): Shoots a pool of poison that damages opponents.

Shoots a pool of poison that damages opponents. Poisonous Cloud (optional): Launches a cloud of poison gas that can be activated later.

Phoenix

Warm hands: Create a fire zone that damages enemies.

Create a fire zone that damages enemies. Run it Back (last): Place a marker on the ground that you can teleport to.

Place a marker on the ground that you can teleport to. Blaze (optional): Creates a wall of flame that deals damage and obscures vision.

Creates a wall of flame that deals damage and obscures vision. Curved ball (optional): Essentially a controllable flash grenade. Blind enemies and teammates.

Wise

Orb of Healing: Shoot this at an ally to heal them. Not instantaneous, but it heals over time.

Shoot this at an ally to heal them. Not instantaneous, but it heals over time. Resurrection (definitive): You can resurrect teammates.

You can resurrect teammates. Barrier Orb (optional): Lay a solid wall.

Lay a solid wall. Slow Orb (optional): AOE ability that slows down opponents.

Sova