Lion Great Calvin Johnson forms a team of the entire decade – Up News Info Detroit

Von Miller had to catch his breath after discovering that he got all the votes for the 2010 All-Decade team.

Miller, Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among the eight unanimous picks for the 2010 NFL All-Decade team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I never dreamed of forming the All-Decade team," said Miller. "You think about the Super Bowls … but it's such a difficult honor to get that you don't even think about it. It's amazing to be here. It's amazing to achieve this honor."

Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker are also on each ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee. All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active.

The 55-member team consists of only players who have formed an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl, or a conference squad for all Pro Football Writers of America from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players, Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker, won Super Bowls during the decade.

"Being unanimously chosen is really great," said Tucker, who has worked with the same snapper and starter since joining the NFL in 2012. "A lot is happening right now in the world, so it's hard to be super excited about the things that happen in the world of soccer, but it's still an incredible honor.

"It's something I wouldn't have had a chance if it weren't for all the great people around me." It starts with (long snapper) Morgan Cox and (starter) Sam Koch on the field and includes (kick consultant) Randy Brown, (former special teams coach) Jerry Rosburg, (current special teams coach) Chris Horton, coach ( John) Harbaugh. They provide an environment for us as a unit of special equipment to thrive. "

Seattle has the most honorees with five: linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Marshawn Lynch and coach Pete Carroll.

Brady is joined by another NFL champion, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay as quarterback. Brady, of course, had three of his six Super Bowl victories during the decade with New England, 141-42 overall, and recently left the Patriots as a free agent for Tampa Bay. Rodgers was 112-63-2 in the decade.

The only non-quarterback to earn MVP honors over the span of 10 seasons, Peterson is joined by Lynch, Frank Gore, and LeSean McCoy in the backfield. Darren Sproles is the flexible player, and one of those who returned from a punt.

Calvin Johnson, who becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame next year, joins Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown in the round. The tight ends are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.

Along with Thomas, tackle is Jason Peters, Joe Staley and Tyron Smith. Yanda's fellow guards are Zack Martin, Logan Mankins and Jahri Evans. Alex Mack and Maurkice Pouncey are the centers.

Leading the defense with final Watt, three-time defensive player of the year, and tackle Donald are wingers Calais Campbell, Cam Jordan and Julius Peppers, and tackles Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh.

Wagner and Miller's teammates at linebacker are recently retired Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Chandler Jones and Patrick Willis.

The three cornerbacks are Sherman, Darrelle Revis and Patrick Peterson. Insurance are Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle and Eric Berry. Selected as defensive players, in recognition of slot machine cornerbacks and other versatile players in high school, are Chris Harris Jr. and Tyrann Mathieu.

“Honored to be named to the All-Decade team among this group of extraordinary men. I cannot and will not speak for everyone on this list. But I know personally that every name on this team (and others who deserve to be) made me better every day! Patrick Peterson tweeted.

Harris and his former teammate Miller – Harris left the Broncos for the Chargers this offseason – both entered the NFL in 2011. They are now together in the All-Decade squad.

"It is an honor and a great feeling to be part of the All-Decade team with Von," said Harris, who was an undrafted free agent in 2011. "He has definitely worked very hard to get it." We went into the league together and he is one of those basic guys who have been great from the moment they stepped on the football field and are still amazing. Obtaining this honor with Von is a great feeling. ”

Tucker joins Stephen Gostkowski as placekickers. Shane Lechler and Johnny Hekker are the gamblers. Tyreek Hill and Sproles are the ones returning the clearance, while the returning ones are Cordarrelle Patterson and Devin Hester.

Carroll and Bill Belichick are the coaches.