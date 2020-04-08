Linda Tripp dead. Central figure in Clinton sex scandal and impeachment – Deadline

Linda Tripp died today at the age of 70, according to her family.

Admitted to the hospital in recent days, the woman who nearly toppled Bill Clinton's presidency died of pancreatic cancer. Despite being in an ICU, Tripp did not suffer from the effects of the conronavirus, as previously suggested on Wednesday.

As reports on the deteriorating health of former Pentagon staff member circulated today, Tripp's close friend Monica Lewinsky turned to social media to offer the best:

No matter the past, hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope she recovers. I can't imagine how difficult it is for your family. – Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

"My mom is leaving this land," Tripp's daughter Allison wrote in a Facebook post late at night when things clearly got worse. "I don't know if I can survive this heart ache. Pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever meet in my entire life."

Having recorded the lengthy confessional conversations he had with the former Lewinsky White House inmate in 1997 about the latter's matter with the 42nd POTUS, Tripp was a vital part of the investigation that led to Clinton's failed impeachment trial a few more years late. Tripp was also the one to alert Special Prosecutor Ken Starr about the existence of a certain blue dress that Lewinsky had worn for one of her alliances with Clinton and had left with presidential spots, so to speak.

Portrayed at the heart of the scandal by John Goodman in Saturday night liveSarah Paulson to Play Tripp in Ryan Murphy's EP's Last Political Trial Themed Issue American Crime Story.