Linda Tripp, a key figure in the Clinton impeachment, died at age 70.

Linda Tripp, whose conversations secretly recorded with White House Intern, Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, he passed away Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by lawyer Joseph Murtha. He did not provide further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being an intern at the White House. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret recordings of conversations with Lewinsky, who told him that he had had a matter with mr clinton. Tripp handed over 20 hours of tapes to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

When it was learned Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that he expected his recovery "regardless of the past,quot;.