Lil Nas X initially planned to bring his secret of being gay to his grave

Months after leaving, the creator of hits from & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He reveals that his plan changed after becoming who he is now because he wants to represent the LGBT community.

Lil Nas X I never planned to "go out" as gay.

The "Old Town Road" star stunned fans with last summer's big reveal (19), but now he admits he planned to take his sexuality secret to the grave.

"The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret," he tells The Guardian, "but that changed when I became Lil Nas X."

"100% I want to represent the LGBT community. I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't want to do 100%. Especially in high school or middle school. Because it's just super-difficult."

Lil Nas X reveals that she doesn't speak to her mother, but her entire family knew about her sexuality before the news was made public.

"It is not something that has been mentioned or that we talk about," he adds. "We're quiet about it. No one says, 'Oh, do you have a boyfriend?'

"I don't want it to be something we never talked about … but I'd like it to be a healthy medium between 'Who are you fucking king?' And just saying nothing."