LG reveals new design language for upcoming phone

LG's flagship phones over the past two years have looked extremely similar to each other: good luck choosing the G7, V40, G8, V50, G8X, or V60 from a line unless you have a very good memory for The number of cameras. However, the company appears to be turning things around for an upcoming device, which it says will use a completely new design language.

LG describes this design language as "a nod to the natural world with a visual form factor that differs from the industry trend." A "raindrop,quot; camera features smaller lenses and an LED flash below the larger main camera, evoking dripping water; LG notes that this is in opposition to current trends of big camera shots.

Elsewhere, LG says it is using a new "3D arc design,quot; element that involves symmetrical curves on the screen and back of the phone, though how or if that would be unique is unclear. Samsung said almost the same thing about the failed Galaxy Note 7, for example, while Xiaomi has made similar claims in the past.

There are no other details of the phone itself available, but it seems that LG will apply this design language throughout its range. "Our next smartphone will build on the rich history of classic LG designs that have always been distinctive at first glance," said vice president and head of mobile design lab Cha Yong-duk in a statement. "This phone will be a first look at the competitive advantage that we will bring to every LG smartphone in the future."

Korean news portal Naver reported this month that LG would launch a phone on May 15 with a new branding and design meant to replicate the success of Chocolate, the company's iconic pre-smartphone series. It is said to use Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765 with built-in 5G and aim for a more affordable price. We'll have to see what the actual device looks like, but LG is setting high expectations for its design.