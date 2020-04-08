Less invasive and painful test comes to Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Healthcare workers will soon offer a less invasive and less painful nasal swab test for coronavirus in Dallas County.

The new test will prevent test takers from falling short in their personal protective equipment, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins held a press conference Wednesday to update the community on the current response to the outbreak, the day Dallas lost its twentieth resident to COVID-19.

That 60-year-old man from Rowlett brought the total number of deaths from the virus to 154 in Dallas County.

He was seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

Jenkins said 85% of Dallas County deaths occurred in the emergency department or were admitted to the hospital, and three were actually found deceased at home.

In addition, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported an additional 63 positive cases, bringing the total number to 1,324.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters were patients age 60 and older, of those with at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Despite this, Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services, told reporters that "the data suggests that the curve in Dallas County is flattening out."

Huang also said that, according to today's data, he estimates that the peak at this time may occur towards the end of April or the beginning of May.

Diabetes is also a high-risk underlying health condition reported in more than a quarter of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

There are currently 8,262 cases in Texas.

