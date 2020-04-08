LAPD, LAFD report additional cases of coronavirus; Los Angeles Sheriff's Department establishes COVID website – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their ranks Tuesday.

LAPD now has 47 cases, while LAFD has 15. A LAPD employee recovered and returned to work. Two LAFD employees recovered and returned to work, and one is hospitalized.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports that 24 employees have tested positive for coronavirus and 394 employees are in quarantine, authorities said.

Additionally, the sheriff's department established a website that tracks COVID-19 data within the department, including employees and inmates who tested positive.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has 12 confirmed cases of the virus.

"The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues daily to monitor our most important product, our employees," said Chief Daryl L. Osby. "We have implemented a series of ongoing processes and systems to help evaluate, monitor, test and treat our first responders who have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19, so that they can recover and return to work."

