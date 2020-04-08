Lady Gaga talks about color, marriage and having children

Lady Gaga was slated to make her big comeback to pop when she released Stupid Love, her first single from her new album Chromatica. His plans for the great comeback were halted when the Coronavirus caused most of the world to be blocked.

Although he has decided to delay his release date until all of this is over, he is still moving forward with his promotional career.

Between having virtual interviews with Jimmy Fallon and being on the cover of magazines, he's in full promotion mode.

Her latest interview comes from her role at In Style magazine, where she is candid about the substance of her album and her personal plans for the future.

When it comes to Chromatica, it looks like she'll be doing autobiographical work.

Made I made this music, and then I listened to it again, and it told my life story like a tapestry. I am very proud of that because while it is fun and festive, if you listen to those lyrics, you will really know my heart. It is as if the music is giving you permission to continue. Even if you've had the worst day of your life, it's okay to dance. "

The singer, who has been engaged several times, has not given up on love. She definitely wants to get married. It also reveals what else you plan to focus on.

& # 39; Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation. I want to do much more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by bringing together a team of doctors. I have many dreams and hopes. What I will really achieve, I have no idea, but I know I will do it with the people I love. "

Mother Monster definitely loves her fan base who serve as her first children, but she wants biological offspring in the future.

É I will say that I am very excited to have children. I hope to be a mother. Isn't it amazing what we can do? We can hold a human inside and cultivate him. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's a lot of fun: everyone works outside my house every day. When they come in, I always say, "Welcome to the womb!"

Gaga also spoke about her fight against depression. She looks back at photos of herself when she was low and realizes she was putting up a facade.



