Lady GaGa set to settle down after dating Michael Polansky

InStyle Magazine / Nathaniel Goldberg

The singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; He is eager to start a family just a couple of months after the 34-year-old star went public with her new boyfriend, businessman Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga He is growing melancholic, revealing that he would like to get married and have children.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently dating an entrepreneur. Michael PolanskyHe was asked about his future plans during a new InStyle interview and responded with "Marriage," before talking about making more music and movies, and expanding his charitable efforts with his Born This Way Foundation.

"I want to do more philanthropy," he added. "I want to help fund more research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by bringing together a team of doctors. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I'm really going to accomplish, I have no idea, but I know I will do it with people who love ".

<br />

"I will say that I am very excited to have children. I hope to be a mother. Isn't it amazing what we can do? We can hold a human inside and make him grow. Then he comes out, and it is our job to keep him alive."

The "Stupid Love" singer went public with her new romance with Polansky in February 2020, and the couple have spent time together while isolating themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic.