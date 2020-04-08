Lady Gaga expects marriage and children in her future

Lady Gaga it's far from single life now.

In his interview with FashionThe Grammy winner opened her wishes to settle down and start a family for the magazine's May 2020 issue, revealing that she can't wait to get married and mother to some little monsters.

"I will say that I am very excited to have children," shared the singer of "Shallow." "I hope I'm a mother. Isn't it amazing what we can do? We can hold a human inside and make it grow. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so much fun, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say 'Welcome to the womb!'

As for what she wants to accomplish in the future, Gaga admitted that getting married is still on her to-do list. As for who he will walk down the hall with, he did not specify.