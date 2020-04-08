Lady Gaga expects marriage and children in her future

Lady Gaga it's far from single life now.
In his interview with FashionThe Grammy winner opened her wishes to settle down and start a family for the magazine's May 2020 issue, revealing that she can't wait to get married and mother to some little monsters.
"I will say that I am very excited to have children," shared the singer of "Shallow." "I hope I'm a mother. Isn't it amazing what we can do? We can hold a human inside and make it grow. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so much fun, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say 'Welcome to the womb!'
As for what she wants to accomplish in the future, Gaga admitted that getting married is still on her to-do list. As for who he will walk down the hall with, he did not specify.
In January, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer romantically joined the tech entrepreneur. Michael Polansky And the couple made their Instagram relationship official the following month. "She is really in love with him!" a source told E! News, noting that "they are opposite of each other, which is generally a good thing for her."
NATHANIEL GOLDBERG / THE COMPANY LINDSAY THOMPSON
Gaga also shared that "more music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation," which is her nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people and supporting mental health and wellness, are also on the horizon.
"I want to do a lot more philanthropy," he said. "I want to help fund more research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by bringing together a team of doctors. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I'm really going to accomplish, I have no idea, but I know I will do it with people who love ".
Shifting gears, the beauty tycoon at Haus Labs candidly discussed her mental health issues, telling the store that the image that portrays the "world,quot; is not always an accurate representation.
"I got depressed, I was at the grocery store, I saw pictures of me and I said to myself, 'Well, it seems like everything is fine.' But I was secretly freaking out, and the world had no idea," he explained. "Or some people in the world. I hate using that phrase & # 39; the world & # 39;. It's so self-centered to assume that everyone thinks or knows about me. It doesn't."
