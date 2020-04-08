Kylie Jenner Remains Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For Second Year

Forbes released its annual list of world billionaires, and Kylie Jenner remains the youngest billionaire to make herself on her list. Last year there was talk of Kylie making herself when it comes to her business, and Forbes made it clear that she didn't inherit her business, she built it, which she makes herself.

At the young age of 22, Kylie is worth $ 1 billion, and has shown no signs of slowing anytime soon as she continues to build her empire. If you remember, Forbes named Kylie the world's youngest billionaire last year, and last November her price rose after she agreed to sell 51% of her Kylie cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $ 600 million. .

According to ForbesThe deal was officially closed in January, so his business is now valued at around $ 1.2 billion. Like us previously According to reports, Coty's responsibility behind the Kylie brand is to focus "portfolio development, drawing on its global knowledge and capabilities in R,amp;D, manufacturing, distribution, business and commercial experience, as well as its in-depth knowledge of the fragrances, cosmetics and skincare categories. "

Kylie had previously spoken to Forbes about her billionaire status and said, "I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future. But (the recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."

Kylie is one of 10 young billionaires under the age of 30. Of the young billionaires on the Forbes list, seven of the billionaires are heirs and only three of them (including Kylie) created their own fortune. John Collison, co-founder of payment processor Stripe and worth $ 3.2 billion, and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, worth $ 1.9 billion, both are 29 years old.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chasewithorn/2020/04/07/kylie-jenner-is-still-the-youngest-self-made-billionaire-in-the-world/#57ebc360198b

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94