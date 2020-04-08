Kylie Jenner is Still a Billionaire: Tops Forbes List for Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Kylie Jenner is still a billionaire, as Kris Jenner and Caitlyn's youngest daughter just topped Forbes' list for the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row. She first earned the title in March 2019 and has managed to secure her foothold by earning more than any 22-year-old (and her older sisters) thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, Kylie sold 51 percent of her company for a fabulous profit, therefore, she claimed the honor for the second consecutive year. Kylie has stated in the past that she likes to build companies and has a large number of trademarks in process. The businesswoman built her business under the tutelage of her mother, Kris Jenner, and has achieved tremendous success.

Before Kylie Jenner made billions, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed the title when he became a billionaire at just 23 years old. Now, Kylie Jenner has claimed the status and it is doubtful that anyone else will come and take it away from her.

When Kylie Jenner hit the list last year, a little controversy arose over whether or not Kylie Jenner was truly a "self-made,quot; billionaire. She was born into a celebrity family and had help with her company due to her mother's experience in running a business and marketing.

Still, Forbes explained that because she was the one who built her business and didn't inherit her famous parents' business, even though they helped her succeed, she's technically a self-made billionaire. It seems that Forbes is correct in her description as each of Kris Jenner's children has their own businesses and companies that she helped them build, but only Kylie Jenner has found the success that she has.

Kim Kardashian is the founder of KKW and Skims, Khloe Kardashian has Good American, Kourtney Kardashian has Poosh, Kendall Jenner has Kylie & Kendall collaboration, and Rob Kardashian has Halfway Dead clothing line. Although everyone is successful, only Kylie Jenner has become a billionaire.

Kylie Jenner is not only the youngest billionaire to make herself, but she is also one of the growing faces of billionaires in the country.



