Kristin Cavallari takes a short window to come home after 3 weeks of quarantine in the Bahamas

Before his return to Nashville, the star of & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39; He received criticism for following through on his tropical getaway plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristin Cavallari He's finally back home from his family's tropical getaway. Three weeks after she and her family were trapped in the Bahamas when the coronavirus outbreak became a global pandemic, the "Very cavallari"star was able to get a small window off the island and return to Nashville, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, April 7, the 33-year-old television personality shared the happy news through a post on her Instagram id. "We had a little window to get out of the Bahamas, so we jumped everywhere," he wrote in a video of her showing off her healthy things on her return.

In the short clip, the previous one "Lagoon beach"You could hear the star say in the background, 'We got home.' In addition, he stated that he is 'very happy' to have come home once again. In another post, he posted a clip of a coffee maker with a note that said: "How I have missed you".

Kristin initially went on vacation to the Bahamas with her husband Jay Cutler and three children, Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4. His best friend Justin Anderson and fiance Austin "Scoot" Rhodes also joined the family affair. They remained on the tropical island even when the United States declared a national emergency and the Bahamas reported its first five cases.

"GO HOME. FLATTEN THE CURVE. Privileged millionaire germs are still germs," ​​wrote one critic on Instagram. Another noted, "You seem completely out of touch with what's going on in the world right now," while a third-party chose a kinder approach by commenting, "Hi, I really like your shows and I've seen you from Laguna Beach, but all the posting of holidays during this difficult time is inappropriate, as many people are concerned about leaving their home x ".

While Kristin never made it to her extended vacation before her return home, her friend Justin called her situation "insane." In a post in late March on Instagram, he shared, "I mean, let's be realistic for a second step. Fourteen days without spending time with anyone else is insane, but we've done it. And I still love every single one of them. That it's pretty solid. the family that quarantines together stays together … stay tuned, filthy animals! "