Kodak Black exposes the BOP for violating the First Step Law

Kodak Black has been busy on social media lately. After stirring up some drama with NBA Youngboy behind bars, the rapper is exposing the Bureau of Prisons once again for his unfair treatment.

The artist is already slated to be released in August 2022, but powers are now trying to add more time to the incident where he is accused of assaulting a guard under the influence of an unknown substance.

In addition, Black has had his phone, commissary, and email privileges taken away from him, as well as being thrown into solitary confinement.

Now, Kodak claims they are violating the First Step Law that Donald Trump signed, which states that an inmate should not be sent more than 500 miles away from his family.

He returned to Instagram to express what was happening: ‘Man, these people, Stay Trynna F *** Me Ova, All This #Coronavirus S *** Y Yall Talkin Bout Trynna Charge A N **** For A Bogus Fight. If I'm going to be charged DO NOW, then don't try to wait until I'm almost home, Shit, so if you were charging me why are you letting me out of the box? On top of that, send me to Kentucky USP Big Sandy, 1,023 miles away from my family after Donald Trump passed the First Step Act that the BOP is supposed to keep him within 500 miles of his family. Everyone Kno Big Sandy is the worst penitentiary in BOP besides Hazelton. "

See this post on Instagram Man, these people stay Trynna Fuck Me Ova, all this #Coronavirus Shit And Yall Talkin Bout Trynna Charge A Nigga For A Bogus Fight. If you're going to charge me DO NOW, then don't try to wait until I'm almost home, heck, so if you were charging me, why are you letting me out of the box ?! On top of that, send me to Kentucky USP Big Sandy, 1,023 miles away from my family after Donald Trump passed the First Step Act that the BOP is supposed to keep him within 500 miles of his family. Everyone Kno Big Sandy is the worst correctional facility in BOP besides Hazelton. They all sent T.I. to a bass and sent Gucci Mane to Terre Haute So why the hell does everyone send Kodak Black to Big Sandy? Because people know how I'm rockin '. They know I'm not a bitch and I'm going to give a shit so they send me to the compound where there are only 3 Florida niggaz there, so regardless of who the type of person they got. My back needs a damn knife because I don't know anyone. These people break all kinds of laws with me. First of all, they sent me beyond my radio, second which is "Double Danger,quot; because I have already been sanctioned for 5 months in the box, I took my Phn calls for 6 months, I took my email and my commissioner for 6 months , all the feds know they can't turn around and charge you after their shit is served, why are they trying Trynna Do Me Like Dat? Third of all with a new charge on my head. I'm never supposed to be let out of the box I'm supposed to go to court for it, these people groomed me, let me out of the box, and sent me to the worst prison facility so I may have more trouble getting When they decide to take me to court, they may have something more to say. You all hit me and hurt me, you should all get a new charge! A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on April 8, 2020 at 9:04 a.m. PDT

The post went on to say, "You all sent IT to a bass and sent Gucci Mane to Terre Haute. So why the fuck is everyone sending Kodak Black to Big Sandy? Because The Ppl Kno How am I rocking They know I'm not a B * *** and I'll blow up a little bit, so they send me to the compound where there are only 3 N ***** from Florida there, so regardless of who's talking like they've turned their back on me, they'll need me AF **** * KNIFE because I do not know anyone. These people break all kinds of laws with me. First of all, they sent me beyond my radio, second that is "Double Danger,quot; because they have already sanctioned me 5 months in the box, I took my Phn calls for 6 months, I took my email and my commissioner for 6 months, all feds know they can't turn around and charge you after their shit is served, why are they trying Trynna Do Me Like Dat? all with a new charge on my head. I should never be let out of the box. I'm supposed to go to court because of this, these people prepared me, let me out of the box and sent me to the worst prison. Then I may have more problems when they decide to take me to the court may have more S *** to say. You all hit me and hurt me, you should all get a new charge! "

After people criticized him for expressing his problems through social media, the 22-year-old's lawyer went to the comments section to say that he accepts that his client is being attacked and detailed what he is doing to try to do things right.

Ad

What do you think of the Kodak reveal?



Post views:

0 0