Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost address the dangers of 5G in this video

Kirk Frost shared a video he shot together with Rasheeda Frost at home in which they explain to people the dangers of 5G. Some followers agree, but others believe this is just gibberish.

'We have only been keeping our phones in airplane mode while we are at home, all calls, text messages, etc. remain normal as long as you have your wifi on and you are not using 5G, why not try it safely ! FYI "Kirk captioned her video.

A follower said, "We were talking about it … so I'm saying I should be connecting to Wi-Fi instead of cellular," and a fan asked, "Did he say while you were sleeping that your wife was calling your girl's phone and your phone on one side of the bed 🤔🧐👀 or am I thinking too much like a Taurus.

Someone else is not so paranoid and said: "If you are concerned about,quot; suspected 5G "radiation waves, it is in the air around us when it goes out or in all over, including your smart TVs and new updated appliances, tablets, watches Calorie tracking, AirPods, Bluetooth devices, can't be helped if this 5G rumor is the truth & # 39; & # 39;.

Another follower said: "Ok, it is clear that staying at home will entertain using Wifi with less phone data. And it makes sense why when Spectrum connected my internet it was already 2G and they just added 5G automatically."

A fan jumped into the comment section and said, "That probably explains all the constant headaches I've been sleeping next to him."

In other news, Rasheeda made her fans happy not long ago with a funny video.

She was having the best time with her family while distancing herself socially. She was in the pool with her children, and Kirk Frost, who pushes her into the water and fans, is here for these family moments.



