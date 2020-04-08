King Tiger King ’attracts 34 million viewers in the first 10 days, dwarfing‘ Stranger Things 2 ’- Deadline

Massively popular Netflix Docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness According to Nielsen, it drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, March 20-29, eclipsing season 2 numbers for Stranger Things, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days. Tiger king approached the numbers to Stranger Things 3, It attracted 36.3 million over the 10-day span, Nielsen said.

During its opening weekend, March 20-23, Tiger king It attracted an average audience of almost 2.4 million American viewers. During the 10 day period, Tiger king attracted an audience of 19.0 million among US viewers. USA on average per minute. That was higher than Stranger Things 2 with 17.5 million and almost even Stranger Things 3 with 20.5 million.

Of course, the timing of the launch coincided with a global pandemic and mandatory orders to stay home, which along with the intense buzz of social media increased the numbers.

Netflix's docuseries focus on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the murder plot. for Carole Baskin and other positions.