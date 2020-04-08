Kim Zolciak rolled over her belly button while showing off the bikini body

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; It shows off her toned abs, but instead of being impressed with her curves, many people seem to be fixated on her little belly button.

Nothing can stop Kim Zolciak-Biermann for wearing a bikini, not even quarantine. The reality TV star has delighted her Instagram followers when she shared through Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6, a new photo of her in a peach-colored two-piece swimsuit.

Former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"She showed off her toned abs and slim thighs, which look amazing after six children and at age 41. She had her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun as she took the selfie in front of the mirror, showing off her perfectly manicured nails. She captioned the plugin. with "Bikini of the day".

But instead of being impressed with her curves, many people seemed to be fixated on her belly button, which is smaller than average. "Where's your belly button?" Exclaimed one. Confused, someone asked, "Why is your belly button fading?"

"The navels will look like ants," commented another user. Someone else also seemed to mock Kim saying, "Your man made his belly button." A fifth person blamed his peculiarly small belly button on the tummy tuck and commented, "I really hate the appearance of the belly button." Another claimed that Kim blocked her for "asking about her belly button."

Others chose Kim for her overall appearance. "Horrible," simply wrote an enemy. Another said that "he built like a little boy." Someone else commented similarly: "upper body larger than lower body. She built as santana."

Kim's family has self-isolated at their Atlanta home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The "Do not be late …"The star recently took to her Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse of her snack supply after Brielle BiermannVisit of a local bakery.

"I sent Brielle to the store today. This is what she comes back with," Kim said as she showed the numerous boxes of cakes and sweets piled on the kitchen counter. Various types of cookies, donuts, some chocolate chips and Irish cream flavored muffins were displayed. "I love Entemann's, but this is crazy, absolutely crazy," Kim said of the different snack selections.