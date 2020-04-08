Kim Kardashian shows off a cheeky image in new flash photos as she launches new sashes

Kim Kardashian is showcasing a cheeky display in new Skims photos as she launches new products for sale. Kim is excited to sell products throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, and her new perfume KKW x KRIS Mother & # 39; s Day encountered a backlash. Kim and Kris Jenner announced that they were donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Coronavirus relief effort, but many asked why Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were not simply giving money from their personal income. He is now launching his Skims Smooth Essentials line that went on sale on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Again, not everyone agrees that this is the best time to sell products, but many people have businesses to manage and that includes Kim Kardashian.

Sharing a photo of three overlapping images of Kim Kardashian, she finds herself lying on the beach as the shallow waters build up around Kim's form. Skims Smooth Essentials comes in five colors, and Kim is modeling the bold cocoa brief. It's easy to see how the panty derived its name and Kim has her famous derriere on display in the photos. He paired the cheeky underpants with a matching tank in cocoa. You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared on the official Skims Instagram account with the caption below.

SKIMS Smooth Essentials – Launch Wednesday April 8 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST, exclusively on SKIMS.COM. Available in 5 tone shades and in XXS – 4X sizes, join the waiting list now to receive early access to the store.

While Kim Kardashian is busy promoting her new Skims products, she has also been dealing with the impact of self-isolation due to the Coronavirus pandemic with Kanye West and her four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and 11- Psalm of one month. The couple remains in their Calabassas mansion due to the pandemic, as California has seen its death toll due to the deadly and novel increase in the virus.

There have been a total of 451 deaths in California and there is a statewide blockade to help flatten the curve and prevent more cases and deaths.

What do you think about the backlash that Kim Kardashian has received for continuing to promote her business during the Coronavirus pandemic?



