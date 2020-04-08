Khloe Kardashian: I could never go out again after the Tristan Thompson scandal!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is still focusing on Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, and Khloe Kardashian reveals that she will never go out again after Tristan repeatedly cheated on her.

"I have friends who say, 'I want to connect you to someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True and that's what I do," Khloe told her mother, Kris Jenner, at the hearing. previous, and added: "Who knows, maybe I'll never go out again."

Tristan cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy, but it was her rumored kiss with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods that put the last nail in the coffin.

Kris then suggested that Khloe freeze her eggs.

"It just seems so strange to me that people find it so negative when someone wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to go out, I would go out," Khloe said in a confessional. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really enriching and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon … I'm actually really fantastic."