Khloe Kardashian: I could never go out again after the Tristan Thompson scandal!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is still focusing on Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, and Khloe Kardashian reveals that she will never go out again after Tristan repeatedly cheated on her.

"I have friends who say, 'I want to connect you to someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True and that's what I do," Khloe told her mother, Kris Jenner, at the hearing. previous, and added: "Who knows, maybe I'll never go out again."

