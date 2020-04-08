Kevin McCall vows not to release music until he can see his kids, mocks him

Instagram

The musician declares on Twitter: "I will find music when I visit the police to protect us from the lies and abuse that mothers have subjected us in the past 6 years."

It is no longer a secret that Kevin McCall She has been struggling to meet her children, and now she has decided to take extreme measures to make her wish come true. The musician stated on Twitter that he would not publish new music until he could see his children again.

"There will be no new music until I see my children," he said on the microblogging site. "I cannot choose the world over them. I will find music when I visit the police to protect ourselves from the lies and abuse that mothers have subjected us in the last 6 years … I have won this fight with my oldest daughter. I will win again . JESUS ​​".

Instead of gaining sympathy, online users taunted Kevin. "The fact that he thinks we won't be okay," someone said sarcastically, while another was more direct, "We don't want ANY music. Go ahead and tackle your internal obstacles that are REALLY preventing you from healing your public antics and the constant attacks are not healthy for you or anyone else. "

"I hope he doesn't think we are demons for him to fall. He is not Rihanna"commented another." I hope they see their children, but my boy is not expecting his music in any way, "said another person, while another person intervened," who asked him for new music. I want you to get the mental health care you need first. "

Kevin has been waiting to see his children for years. In 2018, she made a tearful plea to her daughters. "I don't want to show weakness. I think it's strong to admit when you're in pain. I miss my two daughters. It hurts a lot. Jenesis and Marley if you see this, I'm your dad and I love you and I'm looking for you and I cry every morning and cry every morning for you. Don't believe anything you see. "